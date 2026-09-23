London Plane Release Carlos Dengler-Produced Single NATION NATION
The six-piece will kick off a monthly residency in Brooklyn as Dengler marks his debut producing work for another artist.
New York City-based six-piece London Plane has released a new single, 'NATION NATION,' produced by Carlos Dengler, offering a first taste of the band's upcoming third LP via Declared Goods. The band kicks off a monthly Brooklyn residency at Main Drag Music tomorrow night.
Discussing their latest single, London Plane offer, ''Nation Nation' is sung from the perspective of the sycophant. The idiot-turned-weapon. We allowed ourselves to be a bit absurd on this song, and producer Carlos Dengler encouraged and embraced the eccentric, even demented side of the band. The bright, frenetic, blitzkrieg guitars and vocals suggest that our subject is probably high and quite ready to sacrifice himself on behalf of his dear leader. It is a somewhat uncomfortable place to be, but we put ourselves in his jackboots for nearly three minutes every time we perform the song.'
A founding member of the band Interpol, Carlos Dengler has long produced his own solo work, but his contribution to London Plane's forthcoming album marks his initial work behind the boards for another artist. Discussing the experience, he notes, 'Working with London Plane is what producing should always be, a process of discovery. After toiling for months at Bunker Studios we came up with a distilled idea and tone that presents these wonderful tracks in their most honest and flattering light and glues them together cohesively into what is now for all intents and purposes a dead art form, namely, the rock album. May this record prove that the autopsy was hastily scheduled.'
Comprised of an international mix of members that hail from Sweden, Pakistan, New Zealand, and the East and West Coasts of the U.S., London Plane's first album, 2018's New York Howl, firmly planted the NYC flag, and their acclaimed follow up - 2022's Bright Black - expanded the band's palate. The band shared a cover of the Bronski Beat classic, 'Smalltown Boy (A Refugee Song)' this spring, and are busy putting the finishing touches on their third album, due in early 2027.
London Plane Are:
David Mosey - vocals/guitar
Bryan Garbe - drums
Kristofer Widholm - guitar
Oweinama Biu - keyboards
Andrew White - bass
Havovi Cooper - vocals
Connect with London Plane: Website • Instagram • Soundcloud
Photo Credit: Alice Teeple
Photo Credit: Alice Teeple
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...