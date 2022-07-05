London-Based Contemporary Soul Singer MEGA Releases 'Colour My World' EP

Rising contemporary soul singer Mega has recently released her new EP "Colour Your World," with focus single "If Not My Heart."

Much like rest of the tracks it features alongside on the new EP, the stunning and comforting "If Not My Heart" is empowering, specifically addressing self-trust and belief, and rising above doubt.

Speaking further about the song Mega says "Often when we take on negative beliefs and opinions from others, they become our own. Learning to believe in yourself starts from within, blocking out the noise and negative voices of others and trusting and having faith in your own capabilities. This song is about the process of overcoming self-doubt and making courageous steps in the direction that we want to go in. Our opinions of ourselves are extremely powerful, and the one thing that truly matters when implementing change for ourselves."

The Colour Your World EP is a collection of expansive, explorative, and empowering songs that document the singer's journey through self-acceptance, growth, and healing. Speaking about the EP, she says, "life is so full of surprises and the unexpected, and it can be so difficult to navigate sometimes. I've called my EP 'Colour Your World' as color plays a vitally important role in the world in which we live; it can influence thinking, change actions, and cause reactions. I see color as my perspective, and this EP reminds me of how important my perspective is to myself and my abilities. I hope this EP can empower people as much as creating it has empowered me."

Having started her career singing in choirs in her native North London, Mega cemented herself as one of the strongest and most mesmeric voices in London's contemporary soul scene. After being selected as a finalist in MOBOs UnSung's rising talent competition, her debut single "Chariot" proved instantly impactful, amassing over 12 million combined streams and counting.

Her 2020 debut EP Future Me saw support across the board from the likes of BBC Radio 1, BRITs Sunday Spotlight, NME, Notion, The Independent, CLASH, Mahogany, Wonderland, and more, and earlier this year, she performed a sold-out headline show at London's The Grace. To celebrate the EP release Mega will also be headlining the Omeara venue July 9.

Mega writes in the vein of her musical inspirations, including Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, and Nina Simone: from a place of heartbreaking honesty, something that she took when she lost her voice for two years. She had promised herself that when she could sing again, she vowed to be as vulnerable and honest as she could with her music to say something truly important. "That period of my life taught me to be as present and appreciative as possible, and I feel like I try to do that in the music that I put out. I'm just happy I can even sing."

Inspired by her Ugandan heritage, Mega's music intertwines influences like Afrigo Band with the powerful songstresses that inspire her lyrics. Whether her tracks are acoustic or more heavily instrumented, her focus is on the vocals, with the music taking its lead from her achingly honest lyricism. She carefully transforms these hefty topics into relatable and emotive remedies by exploring themes of self-esteem, self-love, and growth.

Listen to the new single here: