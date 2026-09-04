 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Logan Lynn Releases THE PAIN AND THE POWER Soundtrack via Portugal. The Man's Label

Advance screenings are set for Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, tied to National Recovery Month observances.

By:
Logan Lynn Releases THE PAIN AND THE POWER Soundtrack via Portugal. The Man's Label

Portland artist and activist Logan Lynn has released THE PAIN AND THE POWER, the original motion picture soundtrack from the documentary directed by filmmaker Cai Indermaur, presented by Portugal. The Man's KNIK Records LGBTQ+ imprint, PortuGAY.

The film is a personal portrait tracing Logan Lynn's 30-year career forged at the intersection of queerness, faith, addiction, trauma, and self-reinvention, and has already received national and international festival recognition. Alongside the soundtrack release, Lynn also shared the focus track and visualizer, 'A Billion Dollars.'

In celebration of the project, Lynn will host a series of special advance screenings throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho this month. The screenings coincide with National Recovery Month and National Suicide Prevention Month, observances deeply connected to the heart of the film.

Recent Articles
Logan Lynn Releases New Singles From THE PAIN AND THE POWER Documentary
Logan Lynn Releases New Singles From THE PAIN AND THE POWER Documentary
8/18/2026
Logan Lynn Shares New Singles, Scenes from THE PAIN AND THE POWER Doc
Logan Lynn Shares New Singles, Scenes from THE PAIN AND THE POWER Doc
8/18/2026
TEN Announces First Solo U.S. Tour, Kicking Off in October
TEN Announces First Solo U.S. Tour, Kicking Off in October
8/25/2026
Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts