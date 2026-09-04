Logan Lynn Releases THE PAIN AND THE POWER Soundtrack via Portugal. The Man's Label

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Portland artist and activist Logan Lynn has released THE PAIN AND THE POWER, the original motion picture soundtrack from the documentary directed by filmmaker Cai Indermaur, presented by Portugal. The Man's KNIK Records LGBTQ+ imprint, PortuGAY.

The film is a personal portrait tracing Logan Lynn's 30-year career forged at the intersection of queerness, faith, addiction, trauma, and self-reinvention, and has already received national and international festival recognition. Alongside the soundtrack release, Lynn also shared the focus track and visualizer, 'A Billion Dollars.'

In celebration of the project, Lynn will host a series of special advance screenings throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho this month. The screenings coincide with National Recovery Month and National Suicide Prevention Month, observances deeply connected to the heart of the film.

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