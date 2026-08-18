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Logan Lynn Releases New Singles From THE PAIN AND THE POWER Documentary

Directed by Cai Indermaur, the documentary traces Lynn's 30-year career and has won festival honors including Best LGBTQ+ Feature.

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Logan Lynn Releases New Singles From THE PAIN AND THE POWER Documentary

Portland artist and activist Logan Lynn released two new singles, 'Run Away From The Sun' and 'Rainbow Connection,' from the award-winning documentary and accompanying original motion picture soundtrack, THE PAIN AND THE POWER, via Portugal. The Man's label.

Lynn also revealed two new exclusive scenes from the film featuring the tracks.

Directed by filmmaker Cai Indermaur and presented by Portugal. The Man's KNIK Records' new LGBTQ+ imprint, PortuGAY, THE PAIN AND THE POWER is a personal portrait tracing Logan Lynn's 30-year career forged at the intersection of queerness, faith, addiction, trauma, and self-reinvention.

The film has already received national and international festival recognition, including a Silver Award win at the Paris, Milan, London, and Hollywood Awards, and has been named Best Documentary, Best First Time Director, Best LGBTQ+ Feature, and more.

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