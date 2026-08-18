Logan Lynn Shares New Singles, Scenes from THE PAIN AND THE POWER Doc

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Portland artist and activist Logan Lynn released his new singles 'Run Away From The Sun' and 'Rainbow Connection' from the award-winning documentary and accompanying original motion picture soundtrack, THE PAIN AND THE POWER. Lynn also revealed two exclusive scenes from the film that feature the new tracks.

THE PAIN AND THE POWER album closes with a cover of Paul Williams' 'Rainbow Connection,' reframed as a quiet act of hope and solidarity, particularly for LGBTQ+ communities navigating renewed hostility and erasure. In the shadow of literal destruction (the fire that destroyed Burn Money Music Studio immediately after the first half of the record's completion) the album stands as both an elegy and a continuation: proof that creation can persist even after the ground disappears beneath you.

''Rainbow Connection' has meant different things to me at different points in my life, but I hear it differently now,' Lynn explains. 'I grew up believing in one very specific version of salvation, and so much of 'The Pain and The Power' is about grieving that version of the world. There's something incredibly queer about continuing to imagine a world for yourself when the world around you keeps insisting that you shouldn't exist in it. This song feels like another kind of faith to me now — quiet, strange, and inclusive. I wanted the album to end there, not with everything resolved, but with this tiny, stubborn refusal to give up on wonder, on each other, or on the possibility that something better is still out there. It felt like leaving a light on. The man who wrote the song, Paul Williams, is a dear friend; we have gotten to know each other and work together through Portugal. The Man, who he writes with. Getting to know Paul has been such a joy. When I sent him the song several months back, he responded with 'What a sweet sound bath and great surprise. Love it Logan. Just love it.' — I can't think of a time when I felt more proud of a song.'

Lynn continues, ''Run Away From The Sun' is about realizing that the thing I had been reaching toward is also the thing that's been hurting me. I used to think strength meant staying — staying loyal, staying hopeful, staying inside things long after they had turned. I spent a lot of my life mistaking endurance for strength. This song is about me realizing I am allowed to leave. I don't have to keep standing in the fire just because I once believed the light was going to save me.'

Directed by filmmaker Cai Indermaur and presented by KNIK Records' new LGBTQ+ imprint, PortuGAY – founded by Grammy Award-winning rock band Portugal. The Man – THE PAIN AND THE POWER is a personal portrait tracing Logan Lynn's 30-year career forged at the intersection of queerness, faith, addiction, trauma, and self-reinvention. Structured around the songs from the forthcoming album of the same name, the film treats music not as background, but as a living character and features stories about Lynn's history with THE DANDY WARHOLS, THE GET UP KIDS, 80s popstar Tiffany, his embattled relationship with Harvey Weinstein, and more. The accompanying album arrives September 4.

While the film makes the festival rounds, in celebration of THE PAIN AND THE POWER, Logan Lynn will be hosting a series of special advance screenings throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho this September. Each screening will feature an in-person appearance by Lynn, where he will participate in a Q&A after the film. Confirmed guest moderators include author Sheila Hamilton and legendary Seattle DJ Marco Collins.

THE PAIN AND THE POWER is an unflinching documentary portrait of artist, activist, and survivor Logan Lynn. Beginning in rural Nebraska and Texas inside a fundamentalist Christian world hostile to any type of difference, the film follows Lynn's early sense of displacement, religious trauma, and abuse, and the ways secrecy and fear shaped both identity and survival. Through intimate interviews with Lynn, and decades of archival footage, music videos, and home movies, the film charts a restless trajectory: early success, underground acclaim, addiction, public collapse, and the slow, deliberate work of rebuilding a life on one's own terms.

Behind the scenes footage from early music videos, vintage tour clips, and present-day studio conversations collide with moments of humor, tenderness, and brutal honesty. The result is neither a redemption arc nor a nostalgia piece, but a meditation on what it means to outlive the versions of yourself that no longer serve you.

Winner of the Silver Award at the Paris Film Awards, the Milan Gold Awards, the London Movie Awards, and the Hollywood Gold Awards, and named Best Debut Documentary at the Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival (Greece), Best LGBTQ+ Feature at the Milan Indie Film Festival (Italy), Best Documentary and Best LGBTQ+ Film at the Global Visionaries Film Festival (Singapore), and Best First-Time Director at the Berlin Indie Film Festival and the Portugal Indie Film Festival, THE PAIN AND THE POWER asks what remains after belief systems fail, relationships end, and the spotlight moves on; and how art can transform damage into something communal, generous, and alive.

The original motion picture soundtrack to THE PAIN AND THE POWER is a reckoning. Written during a period of profound letting-go, the album captures Logan Lynn in the act of releasing people, beliefs, and identities that once felt inseparable. The album features collaborations with indie pop legend Kyle Andrews, as well as Brian Fortson (Classtronaut), and Dale Hiscock (Endless Atlas).

Lyrically, the songs circle themes of loss, forgiveness, and the grief that accompanies change. These are not breakup songs in the traditional sense; they are goodbyes. The record is a farewell to childhood faith, to love, to the illusion that holding on is the same as being strong, and to an idea of a life — and a country — that perhaps no longer exists.

THE PAIN AND THE POWER is not about healing as an endpoint. It is about learning to live honestly inside the aftermath; and finding freedom in what you no longer need to carry.

About KNIK Records' PortuGAY Division

KNIK Records is a community-driven, mentorship-focused, record label and artist development organization. Founded by Grammy Award-winning rock band Portugal. The Man, the label is bucking industry standards and shaking up the status quo. KNIK pushes the music and entertainment industries forward, both from an art standpoint, as well as label ethos.

The LGBTQ+ division of KNIK Records spans genres and aims to platform LGBTQ+ voices during a time when Queer, Trans and two-spirited artists are being dropped by their labels, silenced by the media, attacked by their fellow citizens, and dehumanized by government leaders. The label states it believes in the inherent value of these artists and voices, and that society improves when LGBTQ+ people are happy, safe, loved, celebrated, and at the table.

Advance Film Screenings

Sept 9 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Film Society

Sept 11 — Bend, OR @ Tin Pan Theater

Sept 12 — Portland, OR @ Clinton Street Theater - Q&A moderated by Sheila Hamilton

Sept 13 — Seattle, WA @ SIFF Film Center - Q&A moderated by DJ Marco Collins

Sept 15 — Spokane, WA @ Magic Lantern on Main

Sept 17 — Baker City, OR @ Churchill Baker

Sept 18 — Eugene, OR @ Art House

Film Festivals and Awards

3/14/27 – Bali, Indonesia – 4th Dimension Independent Film Festival (Official Selection)

2/21/27 – Rehoboth Beach, DE – LGBTQ Unbordered International Film Festival

12/14/26 – Oslo, Norway – Director's Cut International Film Festival (Official Selection, Nominee: Best Documentary Feature)

10/17/26 – Sandpoint, ID – Sandpoint Idaho Film Fest (Official Selection, Nominee: Love Out Loud Award)

9/25/26 – Seward, NE – Flatwater Film Festival (Official Selection)

8/31/26 – Murray, UT – ZepFest (Official Selection, Finalist: Best Documentary Feature)

8/16/26 – Kolkata, India – Elegant International Film Festival

8/5/26 – London, UK – London Independent Film Awards (Official Selection, Winner: Best Documentary)

8/5/26 – New York City, NY – New York Movie Awards (Official Selection)

8/5/26 – Paris, France – Paris Film Awards (Official Selection, Winner: Silver Award – Feature Documentary)

8/5/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Gold Awards (Official Selection, Winner: Silver Award – Feature Documentary)

8/5/26 – New York, NY – International Gold Awards (Official Selection)

8/5/26 – Florence, Italy – Florence Film Awards (Official Selection)

8/5/26 – Milan, Italy – Milan Gold Awards (Official Selection, Winner: Silver Award – Feature Documentary)

8/5/26 – London, UK – London Movie Awards (Official Selection, Winner: Silver Award – Feature Documentary)

8/3/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Lift-Off Film Festival (Official Selection)

7/20/26 – Singapore – Global Visionaries Film Fest (Official Selection, Winner: Best Documentary, Winner: Best LGBTQ+ Film)

7/18/26 – Lisbon, Portugal – Portugal Indie Film Festival (Official Selection, Winner: Best First Time Director, Documentary)

7/13/26 – Berlin, Germany – Berlin Indie Film Festival (Official Selection, Winner: Best First Time Director, Documentary)

7/9/26 – Milan, Italy – Milan Indie Film Festival (Official Selection, Winner: Best First Time Director, Documentary)

7/7/26 – Cocoa Beach, FL – Touchstone Independent Film Festival (Official Selection)

6/31/26 – New York City, NY – NYC Independent Film Festival (Official Selection)

6/30/26 – Athens, Greece – Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival (Official Selection, Winner: Best Debut Documentary)

6/26/26 – London, UK – Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival (Official Selection, Finalist: Multiple Categories)

Photo Credit: PortuGAY at KNIK Records | Hi-res here



Photo Credit: PortuGAY at KNIK Records | Hi-res here

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