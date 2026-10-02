GRETA VAN FLEET Will Bring INTO THE BEGINNING Tour to Mohegan Sun Arena

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Grammy Award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet will bring their Into The Beginning Tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, July 24, 2027, with special guests Portugal. The Man & Friko.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 15th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Fans of Greta Van Fleet can also purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Friday, October 16th, subject to availability. A Fan Presale will begin on Tuesday, October 13th at 9:00am, with additional presale opportunities running throughout the week leading up to the public on-sale. For full ticketing details, visit GretaVanFleet.com.

On PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE, Greta Van Fleet continue to explore themes of humanity, connection, resilience, and transcendence—building a body of work that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant. They've made a mysterious, monumental, and cataclysmic body of work, painting a sonic tableau out of powerhouse vocals, earth-rupturing riffs, and stunning solos. This is expressive, ethereal, and energetic rock and roll music delivered with apropos symphonic grace, revelrous excess, dynamics, and the glory of a collective who refuse to be boxed in musically, thematically, or spiritually. It's also the brilliance of a bloodline committed to tape. They have taken another massive creative leap, building a new place for listeners to congregate and determining the tone for rock's future in the process.

Prior to the Into The Beginning Tour and in celebration of the forthcoming album, Greta Van Fleet will perform an intimate under-play residency next month at Nashville's The Basement East on the first three Saturdays in October. For more information go to: GretaVanFleet.com.

Since emerging from Frankenmuth, Michigan, Greta Van Fleet have become one of rock and roll's defining voices of their generation. Across multiple platinum-selling releases and sold-out arena tours spanning the globe, the Grammy award-winning band has consistently challenged expectations while forging a sound entirely their own. PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE represents the band's boldest artistic statement yet.

About Greta Van Fleet

Since 2012, the mission of music has been Greta Van Fleet's compass and horizon, sending them around the world and back again. They went from playing dive bars and clubs in their native Michigan to arenas and stadiums. They canvassed the globe, lived beyond their own imagination, and returned awake to the world. All of that time, travel, and triumph subconsciously shaped and strengthened the bond between the quartet: the Kiszka brothers Josh [lead vocals], Jake [guitar], and Sam [bass, keys] as well as Daniel Wagner [drums]. That bond remains the engine behind their music and, nine years after their inception, is arguably stronger than ever on the Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum band's fifth full-length LP, PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE [LAVA/Republic Records]. Writing in a remote cabin in Tennessee's wilderness, they harnessed the inimitable electricity of the familial bond between Josh, Jake, and Sam augmented by their eternal brotherhood with Daniel. In order to bottle this spirit, they hit the studio with producer Mike Elizondo [Turnstile, Eminem, Fiona Apple, Dr. Dre] for the first time. Now, PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE is both a new arena for Greta Van Fleet and for rock 'n' roll.

About Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena is one of the busiest sports & entertainment venues in the world and recently was named the 'Best Casino Concert Venue' in the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. In 2021, the 10,000-seat Arena also received its first worldwide '#1 Indoor Arena' ranking for its size from both Pollstar and VenuesNow. The arena is also an eight-time winner of 'Arena of the Year' by the Academy of Country Music and was recognized as 'Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year' at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards in 2026, an award Mohegan Sun Arena also won in 2024. The award-winning venue also celebrates its 25th anniversary in November 2026 with two special performances by Metallica. For more information on concerts and other great events, visit mohegansun.com/entertainment or call 1.888.226.7711. Complimentary self-parking is always available.

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