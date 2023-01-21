Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic Hits

Lobo, Paul Overstreet and Billy Aerts have joined forces to record new versions of their most iconic hits. Their remix of "Me and You and a Dog Named Boo" will be released on January 20, 2023 via Time Life, the song that brought Lobo his first Top 5 hit in 1971. "When You Say Nothing at All" (co-written by Overstreet with Don Schlitz) will be released to all digital platforms a week later, on January 27, 2023. The multi-format smash had previously been recorded by Keith Whitley, Alison Krauss (who both took it to #1 on the Country Singles Chart), France Black (top 10 on the Irish music charts) and Ronan Keating (bringing him several #1s around the globe).

"Billy had this great idea about getting the three of us together to do some of our old tunes," says Lobo. "He's worked with each of us separately for many, many years and knows our music inside and out so he thought this would be an interesting way to revisit them. I've always admired Paul's artistry as both a songwriter and a singer and have really enjoyed what our trio has done with the songs." "'When You Say Nothing at All' has been recorded by some 50 artists or more, and this version is just so near and dear to my heart," adds Overstreet. "To be able to make it with such talented friends brings something so special to it." "As a songwriter, I really can't say enough about how incredible it was to work with these two songwriting icons on these tracks," says Aerts. "This collaboration was just the beginning of a truly special trio."

Lobo's dreamy love songs dominated the Adult Contemporary charts for decades with 12 Top 20 AC hits and four AC #1s and have remained popular around the world ever since with Lobo logging over a million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. In October 2021, Lobo released four digital albums via Time Life and has since released a pair of Christmas songs and a live album. New and rare content is available on his official YouTube channel.

Paul Overstreet has won two GRAMMY® awards, Song of the Year awards at both the CMAs and the ACMs and has written or co-written 27 Top 10 country music songs. He was named BMI Songwriter of the Year for a record-breaking five years in a row. He's written #1 songs for Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Keith Whitley, Allison Krauss, Tanya Tucker, Ronnie Milsap and George Jones and has hit the Top 10 eight times with his own solo recordings. In April 2022, Overstreet reissued nine albums via Time Life, marking the very first time most of these songs were available on all digital platforms. Fans can hear selections on Paul's official YouTube channel HERE.

Billy Aerts is a songwriter and producer, whose hits include Reba McEntire's "You Never Gave Up on Me" and songs recorded by Miley Cyrus, Joe Cocker, Kenny Chesney and more. Aerts has written with and produced albums for Lobo and Overstreet for decades and has been nominated for multiple Dove Awards.

