Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic Hits

The singles will be released on January 20th and 27th.

Jan. 21, 2023  

Lobo, Paul Overstreet and Billy Aerts have joined forces to record new versions of their most iconic hits. Their remix of "Me and You and a Dog Named Boo" will be released on January 20, 2023 via Time Life, the song that brought Lobo his first Top 5 hit in 1971. "When You Say Nothing at All" (co-written by Overstreet with Don Schlitz) will be released to all digital platforms a week later, on January 27, 2023. The multi-format smash had previously been recorded by Keith Whitley, Alison Krauss (who both took it to #1 on the Country Singles Chart), France Black (top 10 on the Irish music charts) and Ronan Keating (bringing him several #1s around the globe).

"Billy had this great idea about getting the three of us together to do some of our old tunes," says Lobo. "He's worked with each of us separately for many, many years and knows our music inside and out so he thought this would be an interesting way to revisit them. I've always admired Paul's artistry as both a songwriter and a singer and have really enjoyed what our trio has done with the songs." "'When You Say Nothing at All' has been recorded by some 50 artists or more, and this version is just so near and dear to my heart," adds Overstreet. "To be able to make it with such talented friends brings something so special to it." "As a songwriter, I really can't say enough about how incredible it was to work with these two songwriting icons on these tracks," says Aerts. "This collaboration was just the beginning of a truly special trio."

Lobo's dreamy love songs dominated the Adult Contemporary charts for decades with 12 Top 20 AC hits and four AC #1s and have remained popular around the world ever since with Lobo logging over a million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. In October 2021, Lobo released four digital albums via Time Life and has since released a pair of Christmas songs and a live album. New and rare content is available on his official YouTube channel.

Paul Overstreet has won two GRAMMY® awards, Song of the Year awards at both the CMAs and the ACMs and has written or co-written 27 Top 10 country music songs. He was named BMI Songwriter of the Year for a record-breaking five years in a row. He's written #1 songs for Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Keith Whitley, Allison Krauss, Tanya Tucker, Ronnie Milsap and George Jones and has hit the Top 10 eight times with his own solo recordings. In April 2022, Overstreet reissued nine albums via Time Life, marking the very first time most of these songs were available on all digital platforms. Fans can hear selections on Paul's official YouTube channel HERE.

Billy Aerts is a songwriter and producer, whose hits include Reba McEntire's "You Never Gave Up on Me" and songs recorded by Miley Cyrus, Joe Cocker, Kenny Chesney and more. Aerts has written with and produced albums for Lobo and Overstreet for decades and has been nominated for multiple Dove Awards.

About Time Life:

Time Life is one of the world's pre-eminent creators and direct marketers of unique CD and DVD collections and streaming audio and video content specializing in distinctive multi-media collections that evoke memories of yesterday, capture the spirit of today, and can be enjoyed for a lifetime. TIME LIFE and the TIME LIFE logo are registered trademarks of Time Warner Inc. and affiliated companies used under license by Direct Holdings Americas Inc., which is not affiliated with Time Warner Inc. or Time Inc.

Listen to "You and Me and a Dog Named Boo" HERE.

The new recordings of "You and Me and a Dog Named Boo" and "When You Say Nothing at All" will be available on the following Spotify Channels as well as all major streaming platforms:

LOBO on Spotify

PAUL OVERSTREET on Spotify

BILLY AERTS on Spotify



Savoy Brown Releases New Album BLUES ALL AROUND Photo
Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'
Quarto Valley Records has announced the upcoming release of Blues All Around, the new album from legendary British Blues Rock band Savoy Brown on February 17th. Shortly after the new album was completed, Savoy Brown founder, guitarist/ singer/ songwriter Kim Simmonds lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on December 13th, just a week after turning 75.
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1 Photo
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'
New Zealand’s acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, “Nothing,” which features Gabe’s lead vocals for the first time. Watch the visualizer now!
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Photo
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo
Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single Photo
Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single
Prolific French producer Stwo has returned from a years-long hiatus with his most ethereal work to date. Building upon a catalog that includes acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Sevdaliza, Jeremih, and The-Dream (alongside production for 6LACK and Drake), his new single “Go Back” (out now via Ultra Records.

More Hot Stories For You


Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release Their New Single 'True Believer'Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release Their New Single 'True Believer'
January 20, 2023

Rising Country Trio Kopper and Kash's new release, 'True Believer,' is a song that encourages belief, faith and inspiration for us to lean on in an unsteady world. This song was inspired by Jeff's son and Ava & Mia's brother Matthew's tragic passing in an automobile accident.
Collaborative Music Project Arrows Kick Starts 2023 With New Single 'Another Avenue' Featuring Riya DuggaCollaborative Music Project Arrows Kick Starts 2023 With New Single 'Another Avenue' Featuring Riya Dugga
January 20, 2023

Mumbai-based independent music project Arrows, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, is all set to kick start 2023 with a brand-new pop single called 'Another Avenue' out now.
Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single 'Oughta Be Outlawed'Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single 'Oughta Be Outlawed'
January 19, 2023

Canadian country rock singer-songwriter Jesse Slack is back with his highly-anticipated single, 'Oughta Be Outlawed,' set for release on January 20th. The track, an innovative take on outlaw country, highlights Slack's guitar-driven sound.
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Single 'Australia's Lonelier' With Debut Album, January 27Nashville Singer/Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Single 'Australia's Lonelier' With Debut Album, January 27
January 19, 2023

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madison Steinbruck returns with her latest track, 'Australia's Lonelier,' set for release January 27th along with her highly-anticipated debut LP Australia's Lonelier.
Trumpeter, Composer, And Producer Nabaté Isles Announces Release Of Second Full Length Album “En Motion”Trumpeter, Composer, And Producer Nabaté Isles Announces Release Of Second Full Length Album “En Motion”
January 19, 2023

Grammy-winning Trumpeter, Composer and Producer Nabaté Isles kicks the year off on a high note with the release of his highly anticipated full length project 'En Motion'.
share