Lizzy McAlpine Releases New Song 'Pushing It Down and Praying'

Older (and Wiser), the new deluxe version of singer, songwriter and producer Lizzy McAlpine’s critically acclaimed album, Older, is set for release on October 4 via RCA Records—pre-save/pre-order it here. In celebration, “Pushing It Down and Praying” has debuted with a video co-directed by sweetiepie (Neema Sadeghi and Ethan Frank) and Lizzy McAlpine with an appearance from Role Model—listen here and watch here.

Produced by Lizzy and Mason Stoops (Ryan Beatty, Del Water Gap) with contribution from Ethan Gruska (SZA, Remi Wolf), Older (and Wiser) was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City with Lizzy’s full band, during an off week on her international headline tour.

The deluxe edition will feature the album’s fourteen original tracks, plus five previously unreleased songs, including “Pushing It Down and Praying,” “Method Acting (Demo),” “Soccer Practice” and two fan favorites that Lizzy previously debuted live, “Force of Nature” and “Spring Into Summer.”

Recorded and produced in Los Angeles by Lizzy with Mason Stoops, Ryan Lerman of Scary Pockets, Jeremy Most (Emily King, Norah Jones) and Tony Berg (Taylor Swift, Boygenius), Lizzy’s third studio album, Older, finds the 24-year-old rising star stepping into newfound confidence, discovering her voice and defining her artistry with profound simplicity. Most recently, Lizzy unveiled a documentary chronicling the recording process of the LP—watch Older: The Making of the Album, here.

Lizzy is gearing up to take The Older Tour across the U.K. and Europe. Thus far, the dates have seen her play back-to-back sold-out nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Philadelphia’s The Met, with several performances in Australia and more. See below for full routing.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, Lizzy released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, solidifying herself as a rising force and amassing thousands of devoted fans. Lizzy’s widely successful second studio album, five seconds flat, was released to critical acclaim two years later, in the spring of 2022, and featured Platinum-certified track “ceilings,” which debuted at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. More from the singer, songwriter and producer is imminent.

LIZZY MCALPINE—OLDER (AND WISER)

1. The Elevator

2. Come Down Soon

3. Like It Tends To Do

4. Movie Star

5. All Falls Down

6. Staying

7. I Guess

8. Drunk Running

9. Broken Glass

10. You Forced Me To

11. Older

12. Better Than This

13. March

14. Vortex

15. Method Acting (Demo)

16. Pushing It Down and Praying

17. Soccer Practice

18. Force of Nature

19. Spring Into Summer

THE OLDER TOUR

October 13—Brussels, BE—Forest National

October 15—Amsterdam, NL—AFAS Live

October 17—Berlin, DE—Uber Eats Music Hall

October 19—Cologne, DE—Palladium

October 21—Paris, FR—Zénith Paris - La Villette

October 24—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo

October 25—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo

October 27—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 28—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Academy

October 31—Dublin, IE—3Arena

Photo credit: Neema Sadeghi

