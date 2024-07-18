Liz Cass Releases Propulsive New EP 'Forward Motion'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Liz Cass has released her new EP Forward Motion, a propulsive record of 80s inspired pop available now.



The EP opens with the infectious new single and title track which glistens with synths and Liz’s effortlessly captivating vocals which capture the intense feelings of falling in love. Watch the video for ‘Forward Motion’ with a beautiful performance from Liz here.



Speaking about the video she says, “I self-directed the music visual for ‘Forward Motion’ which was filmed by Emma Frisby at Dream Disco Studio in London. I wanted to create a feeling of being out of sync and out of time so most of it is in slo-mo with shots replayed in reverse. I wanted something simple and intimate - we filmed the whole thing in an hour with an iPhone on a gimbal, lip syncing double speed. It was fun and carefree!”



Regarding the single and EP Liz says, “With this EP I wanted to explore different dynamics and attachment styles within relationships - it's a bit of love gone right, a bit of love gone wrong, and the daily battle to stay connected and in sync. The title track ‘Forward Motion’ is about rushing in and falling hard and fast and feeling impatient when the other person needs time to catch up.”



‘Love Is Your Currency’ meanwhile examines the turbulent nature of relationships on a more solemn tip as airy mournful guitars ring out among hushed yet wide-reaching vocals while a dreamy synth laden chorus asks “why do you love so carelessly?”.



“'Love Is Your Currency' is more melancholic,” Liz explains. “I'm fascinated by the push and pull and fragility of deep connection between complicated people and how you can maintain that long term. I'm still figuring it out! I'll be writing songs about this until the end of time and never find the answers...”



The new songs are joined on the EP by previously released singles including the infectious disco track ‘Too Hot’, “Inspired by those fiery and quick to burn out romances that lack any meaningful foundation”, and the breathy funk of ‘3AM Feelings’, “The power ballad I've always wanted to write… It's a no shame, pour your heart out love song about giving yourself over to that all-encompassing, electrifying love that you're prepared to let consume you.”



The songs have received multiple spins across Radio 1 who are strong supporters of Liz Cass. Forward Motion closes with the emotive synth pop track ‘Map Of A Human Heart’ which was released at the end of last year with all royalties being donated to Medical Aid for Palestinians - https://www.map.org.uk/. “In any kind of conflict, there are reasons why the opposing sides have reached a certain point. I imagine a map of the human heart - one we could share that reveals the terrain of each sides experience. In the end we are all human beings trying to be happy and at peace. We must try to understand each other to be able to move forward and resolve conflict at any level.”

FORWARD MOTION TRACK LISTING

Forward Motion Too Hot 3AM Feelings Love Is Your Currency Map Of A Human Heart

Liz Cass is currently working on her new studio album which will follow her highly praised 2022 debut The Words. It saw Liz make a grand statement with her distinctive synth pop which has been met by great acclaim. The album received a 4/5 nod from The Times dubbing it “a smart alternative pop debut”, Clash praised her “refined, finessed electronic pop” and it received further high profile editorial support from The Independent, Notion, Noctis, Wonderland, Retro Pop, Ones To Watch and many more. Its singles also received multiple plays from Radio 1 as well as 6Music and BBC Introducing support.

Photo credit: Emma Frisby

