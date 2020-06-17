LiveXLive & Live Nation Urban In Partnership With Color Of Change Announce 'Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special'

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) and Live Nation Urban join forces with Color of Change for a 90-minute Special, Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special, this Friday, June 19th at 5 P.M. PT/8 P.M. ET. The event will commemorate African American freedom and celebrate the unifying language of music streamed across LiveXLive digital platforms, which will be available http://livexlive.com/juneteenth.

Now more than ever, it's a time to come together and celebrate how far the African American community has come and center the ongoing fight for justice with prominent voices in culture. During the event, viewers will hear from artists in the world of hip hop, R&B and Gospel, with unparalleled performances and discussions around progression, celebration and unity in this one-off special.

The event will be hosted by Charlamagne Tha God with correspondent Gia Peppers. Performers confirmed include Justine Skye, Jonathan McReynolds, Mick Jenkins, Joy Oladokun, Common featuring Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, Fantastic Negrito and discussions with Trae Tha Truth, Vic Mensa, Lion Babe, TI, Mereba, Leon Bridges and more.

"Juneteenth is the ultimate celebration of Black history and heritage. Live Nation Urban is proud to partner with LiveXLive and Color of Change to bring light to a day that has been revered by African Americans for generations. Its cultural relevance and significance globally cannot be understated."- Brandon Pankey, VP, Live Nation Urban

"We're proud to partner with Live Nation Urban, Color of Change and these amazing artists for a Juneteenth celebration and discussion of black music and culture," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "Now more than ever we must uplift, elevate and celebrate black voices and unify through the power of music and art."

In addition to the Juneteenth Special with Live Nation Urban, LiveXLive has added Juneteenth, the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery, to its list of annual paid holidays joining a growing number of companies like Nike (NYSE: NKE), Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Square (NYSE: SQ) and Vox Media - each of which announced similar news this week.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, and Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

