Live Well Announces PERFECTLY TEMPORARY Out 9/6

Jul. 10, 2019  

New York emo punk band Live Well is thrilled to announce their debut full-length album, Perfectly Temporary. Recorded at Lumber Yard Recording under the tutelage of Ace Enders (The Early November) and Nik Bruzzese (Man Overboard), Perfectly Temporary is set to be released on September 6th, 2019. For additional information, or to pre-order the album, please visit: LiveWell.bandcamp.com.

On the new album, lead singer Paul Masbad shares: "Perfectly Temporary is a collection of songs highlighting moments from the past; many you want to move away from but will never forget."

Live Well is an emotional punk band from the greater New York area. The band was started by Paul Masbad and Max Johl after traveling the country together in late 2017. In late April 2018 Live Well released First Demos and have been playing and writing relentlessly ever since.

With a full length completed, Live Well headed to Lumber Yard Recording studios to work with Ace Enders (The Early November) and Nik Bruzzese (Man Overboard) to record their debut album in August 2018. The band - comprised of Paul (guitar/lead vocals), Max Johl (guitar/vocals), Luis Castro (bass/vocals), and Neil Stafford (drums) - is excited to continue to share their nostalgic music and deep rooted lyrics with new fans through live shows.

Live Well are eagerly preparing to share their debut full-length album, Perfectly Temporary, out September 6, 2019. Pre-orders are available now at LiveWell.bandcamp.com .



