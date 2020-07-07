Live Nation and House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation Announce Recipients Of 2020 Scholarship Programs

Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, in partnership with the nonprofit House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, today announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship programs. Five outstanding college students pursuing music industry careers will be awarded a total of $45,000 in scholarships.

For the first time, the scholarships include a dedicated award from Minnesota-based Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, which is designated for a Minnesota college student pursuing a career related to hospitality and music industries. Additionally, this is the second year that Living Legacy Foundation has supported an award to assist youth who have experienced homelessness and/or been part of the foster care system and are pursuing a career in live entertainment.

This year's diverse group of gifted scholarship recipients were selected based on academic performance, leadership skills and a passionate commitment to the live entertainment experience. Recipients of this year's awards include Sterlyn Termine, a first generation college student at Howard University, who is a Music Theory and Composition Major with a Minor in Saxophone; Ania Holland, a Recorded Music Major at NYU, interning at Atlantic Records;Sean Madden, a Marketing major and New Media Minor at University of Louisville, with innovative ideas about live event customer service; Emma Martin, a Music Business major at Belmont University, who turned her love of playing the viola into an interest in a music business career, and Rebecca Berth, a Minnesota State University Moorhead junior, who has been active in live event and television production.

"Live Nation is committed to investing in the next generation of diverse music industry leaders through our distinct scholarship program that supports students pursuing live entertainment careers," said Mark Campana, chief operating officer, Live Nation U.S. Concerts. "We are dedicated to ongoing action to making a difference and proudly support this year's esteemed awardees as part of our collective strategy to amplify diversity and inclusion in the industry."

Ania Holland, a Recorded Music Major at Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music/NYU, is the recipient of the $10,000 David E. Ballard Scholarship funded by the Living Legacy Foundation. This scholarship supports youth who have experienced homelessness and/or been part of the foster care system and are interested in pursuing a career in live entertainment.

Holland, from Camden, New Jersey, while working toward her Bachelor of Fine Arts, has been an intern at Atlantic Records, a brand ambassador for Live Nation and an active participant in several school organizations. The 20-year-old sophomore, has received accolades from her professors for her ambition, curiosity and fearlessness in approaching her work.

"Being a recipient of the David E. Ballard Scholarship is an honor. It feels good to know that there are people who believe in me and my vision," said Holland. "I want to aid in the creation of a music industry that is inclusive of Black women in positions of power and leverage. I wish to evoke change, help create visibility, generate equity, and build a network of incredible Black women...to show the next generation of young Black girls who want to work in the music industry that they can, because someone that looks like them is so they can too."

The $10,000 Tiffany Green Operator Scholarship was established by Live Nation to support women pursuing careers in live entertainment. (According to a study conducted by USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, just 2.6% of music producers in the U.S. are women). This year's recipient is Westfield, Massachusetts native Sterlyn Termine, a 20-year old Junior at Howard University acclaimed by her professors as a talented musician and tireless worker with exceptional attention to detail. A Music Theory and Composition Major with a Minor in Saxophone, Termine maintains a 3.93 GPA. She plays saxophone, keyboards and bass and has performed, arranged and composed in several university music ensembles. She is also the treasurer of the Howard University Fine Arts Council.

A first generation college student, Termine founded BlackGirlMusic, a digital platform and networking organization dedicated to elevating Black women in the music industry.

"This scholarship gives me hope that I can transcend my own limits as well as push the limits within the music industry," said Termine. "It means to me that my dreams are valuable and impactful enough that others believe in it too."

Sean Madden, a 20-year-old Junior at the University of Louisville majoring in Marketing and minoring in Music and New Media, is this year's recipient of the $10,000 Steven J. Finkel Service Excellence Scholarship. The scholarship was established to support the ever-growing customer service expectations of fans, artists and employees within the live entertainment industry.

Madden, from Cincinnati Ohio, has a 3.38 GPA. He is chair of the Student Activities Board Concert Committee at Louisville and has also been celebrated for his professionalism by both faculty advisors and local promoters. Through his experience working in premium seat sales at the Mercury Ballroom and Louisville Palace, he has formulated innovative ideas to improve customer service.

"Receiving this scholarship means the world to me," said Madden. "As someone who has worked inside Live Nation venues while in college, it is great to see the company I love give back to students trying to find their place in the industry."

Emma Martin, 21, a junior at Belmont University pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration, Music Business, is the recipient of the 2019 $10,000 Live Nation U.S. Concerts Scholarship. This scholarship supports students pursuing careers in the five core areas of Live Nation's business: concert and venue promotion, sponsorship and advertising, ticketing, e-commerce, and artist management.

Martin, from Norcross, Georgia, has a 3.3 GPA. She began playing the viola at age nine and was in orchestra class from fourth grade until her junior year of college. She turned her interest in performing into a pursuit of a career in the music business. At Belmont, Martin has been a Writer's Night Producer and Council Member of the Belmont Showcase Series and has participated in CMA edu, Grammy U, Belmont University Copyright Society and Women in Entertainment. She interned at Olivia Management in Nashville, where her hard work, passion and intelligence were praised by her colleagues.

"I believe that music brings us together and I want to create spaces where people feel connected with each other," said Martin. "As a woman entering this industry, I also want to promote inclusivity and diversity, to ensure that future leaders continue to be represented."

Rebecca Berth, a 21-year-old Junior at Minnesota State University Moorhead, is the recipient of the $5,000 Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Scholarship, awarded to a Minnesota college student in conjunction with the St. Paul-based company. Berth, from Oconto, Wisconsin, is an Entertainment Industry and Technology Major and an Entertainment Business, Sports Communication and Emphasis Audio Technology minor with a 3.64 GPA. Berth has worked with the Go! Team Productions/Dragons Live, which broadcasts every university home sporting event online and is a leadership chair for SoEIT Productions, the on-campus production student organization. In addition, she is also a student-athlete, pitching for the softball team. Her professors extol her work ethic and skills.

"This scholarship gives me confidence that what I have been working for is worthwhile and professionals in the industry see potential in me," said Berth. "I believe that women in the entertainment industry bring unique values...and I envision myself spreading the female perspective to be a voice for other women."

Scholarship selections were made by an influential panel of executives and thought leaders across entertainment, civic and corporate sectors. Reviewers included leading experts from companies and organizations across the country including Live Nation, Ticketmaster, SAG-AFTRA, Paul Hastings LLP, Union Bank, Emerson Bran Management, Crush Music, OAKSway Entertainment LLC, Friedman Entertainment Advisors and the American Heart Association.

"We are proud to support the next generation of industry leaders by recognizing our exemplary 2020 scholarship award recipients," said Nurit Siegel Smith, executive director of the Music Forward Foundation. "These students represent the diverse perspectives and voices that will lead the future of music and innovation in entertainment."

