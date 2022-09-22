Little Fuss Release Introspective New Single 'Guardian Angel'

Indie art-pop duo Little Fuss has released "Guardian Angel," the second segment from their cinematic, nine-chapter concept album, Girls At Parties. The new single, available for streaming on all digital platforms, zooms in to examine a young woman, drunk and crying in front of a bathroom mirror, reeling from the news that the person she desires has left the party with someone else.

Simultaneously sincere and whimsical, "Guardian Angel" is a captivating snapshot of unrequited love and the grief that it can cause. Swirling vividly around the misery of the song's protagonist, the 90's power-pop-twinged is a searing commentary on grief that highlights the creative versatility of Olivia Martinez and Cody Von Lehmden - the duo behind Little Fuss - as artists and storytellers.

The second chapter from Girls At Parties - a profoundly emotional psychological journey that explores the perspectives and experiences of nine apprehensive interconnected characters navigating a social gathering - "Guardian Angel" captures the dizzying intensity of the ever-changing world during young adulthood. As unnerving as it is beautiful, the track expands the universe of Girls At Parties, revealing the first of eight girls who represent the past lives of the omnipotent, all-knowing narrator introduced in the title track for the debut LP.

Girls At Parties - a sonic extension of their 2021 debut EP, Hazy, - perfectly embodies the dichotomy of their music, with inquisitive lyrics set against cinematic arrangements. Both the title track from Girls At Parties, which gathered champions at 1883 Magazine and Ones To Watch, and the second single from that record, "Guardian Angel," can be streamed and downloaded on digital platforms worldwide.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Little Fuss