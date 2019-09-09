Little Big Town Announce Ninth Studio Album 'Nightfall' and Accompanying Headline Tour

Grammy Award-winning vocal group Little Big Town announced this morning, the release of their ninth studio album Nightfall, and accompanying headline tour, The Nightfall Tour. The foursomes' new album will drop January 17, 2020 succeeding a once-in-a-lifetime performance at the historic Carnegie Hall in New York City on January 16, 2020. This is the first mainstream country performance featured at Carnegie Hall since Alan Jackson in 2013.

The tour will proceed all spring in over 30 of the most prestigious theaters in the country including a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Thursday, February 20 at 8 p.m. Every show excluding Carnegie Hall will feature critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.

Pre-sales for the tour began today at NOON EST and will continue through Thursday night. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, September 11 at 10am local time through Thursday, September 12 at 10pm local time.

Little Big Town also released new song, "Over Drinking" to all DSP's last night. The single, written by Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley, and Steph Jones is the first official single off of Nightfall and features Fairchild on lead with the band's signature vocal harmonies woven throughout. The group will be performing the song for the first time, this Thursday in the 8am hour on NBC's TODAY. Listen to the track below.





Related Articles View More Music Stories