Listen to HOLD MY BREAD: A Personal Finance Comedy Podcast For Unfunny Financial Times

Hold My Bread began in 2019 by New York City-based comedians Matt Bachus and Joel Walkowski. Distancing itself from typical comedy podcasts today, Hold My Bread focuses primarily on personal finance, specifically for millenial listeners who are maybe just starting to think about their future. Both Bachus and Walkowski clearly have a passion for the stock market, but most impressive is their ability to offer solid advice and insight for listeners who are relatively new to investing, while being hilarious and entertaining along the way.

Hold My Bread is also highly relevant during a period where virtually everyone is uncertain about their financial future.

"A lot of companies are marketing these trading platforms to new investors but are simultaneously making their apps to re-route investors towards riskier investments," said Walkowski. "Hold My Bread not only warns about unseemly behavior in the financial sector. Given its outsider status, the podcast has the ability to offer financial advice without ulterior motive."

"I never felt school really prepared me to handle my own finances more than skin deep so I think the podcast is a good tool for people who might be in a similar situation to learn with us while still having a good laugh," explained Bachus. "I also feel people who are more versed in the financial world could get a laugh seeing two guys with a somewhat limited capacity try their hand at becoming millionaires. Don't tell Joel I said he has a limited mental capacity."

Joel Walkowski's work has appeared in The New York Times, Comedy Central, ESPN & more. Sports fans may know him from his appearances on NFL Fan Therapy, playing teens on morning television or his Professional Gambler character--where he doles out picks as roast jokes. He is also a frequent host and producer for The Props Network.

Matt Bachus is a stand-up comedian originally from Indianapolis and has appeared in the 10,000 Laughs, Limestone, and SLO comedy festivals, as well as headlined Carolines for their Breakout Artist Series. While working the road early in his career, Matt performed at comedy clubs across the country and is now a regular performer at Stand Up New York, Carolines On Broadway and other venues across New York City.

New episodes of Hold My Bread are released weekly and available wherever podcasts are found.

