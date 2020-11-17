Listen To The B-Side From Flowers' Upcoming Slumberland 7' Via Post-Trash

Today, Post-Trash is premiering "Candour," the B-side to Flowers' upcoming Slumberland 7". Check out the premiere here.

The 7" single is due out on 12/4 & mark the end of the SLR30 series; sign up for the SLR30 Subscription Series here.Post-Trash described the single as "bare bones and stunning, like listening to a PJ Harvey demo, but with that power-pop penchant of Flowers hiding just beneath the surface."

Formed in London in 2012, Flowers have released two albums and an increasingly assured string of singles on labels like Fortuna Pop, Kanine, Oddbox, Cloudberry and Where It's At Is Where You Are. Those associations might give you an idea of where they are coming from: beautiful, effecting pop with echoes of C86 indie, post-punk pop, shoegaze, 90s 4AD and even a dash of early Slumberland Records.

Far more than just a sum of their influences, they've dazzled pop fans around the world with their distinctively spiky songs and Rachel Kennedy's thrilling, ethereal vocals.

"Erik" is their contribution to Slumberland's SLR30 Singles Series and their first single since 2017. Written about their wayward pet hamster, it's a lovely tune that wouldn't sound out of place on a Belly or Breeders record, a prime piece of the grungy, fuzzy pop that Flowers are so expert at creating.

On the flip, "Candour" is deeper and slower, recalling early SLR groups like Black Tambourine and Henry's Dress, a connection that makes their participation in our singles series all the more appropriate.

