Listen: Sneak Peek Clip of Audible Comedy THE TRUE STORY OF THE COWARD BROTHERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Audible has shared a new sneak peek clip from The True Story of The Coward Brothers, a three-part scripted audio-comedy that recounts the history of Henry and Howard Coward. The pair of delightfully deluded pop practitioners and conjurers is played by Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett. The Audible Original debuts Thursday, November 21 on Audible.

The True Story of The Coward Brothers follows two musical brothers – one English (Costello), one American (Burnett), both the illegitimate sons of dubious parentage who may, as they claim to be, "one and half-brothers" – perhaps a reference to the disparity in their height and relative talents. In this satirical audio series written by Costello and directed by Christopher Guest (This Is Spinal Tap, Best In Show), Henry and Howard Coward are lightly grilled by radio host, Sterling Lockhart (Harry Shearer) as they bitterly retrace the story of being duped out of their royalties and rightful place in pop history by their cutthroat manager who, among other things, persuaded them to fake their own deaths. Their sometimes poignant and heartrending story reveals an improbable love triangle involving their publisher's secretary, Phyliss Dandy (Rhea Seehorn), as well as entertaining listeners with tales of their lost music.

The Audible Original features all-new music from The Coward Brothers and boasts an all-star cast which also includes Edward Hibbert (The Prestige, Earthworm Jim), Stephen Root (Barry, Office Space), and Kathreen Khavari (Avengers Assemble, Big Little Lies).

Comments