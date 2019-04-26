Lisa Dawn Miller Releases Single 'The Things I Should Have Said'

Producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller, co-star and producer of the critically acclaimed hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" - releases "The Things I Should Have Said, " written by her father, famed songwriter, Ron Miller. The song was originally part of Ron's musical, "Daddy Goodness," which played during the late 1970s into the early 1980s. The new single was released on the younger Miller's new music label, LDM Music and is now available on iTunes.



Lisa, produces and directs creative projects across a broad spectrum of artistic platforms, with a core focus on songwriting. Creativity is part of her DNA. Lisa's father penned numerous classic hits including "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "A Place in the Sun," "Heaven Help Us All, " "Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," "Someday at Christmas," and many more.



"I'm so excited to release this amazing song and continue on my mission to tell the Ron Miller story. Part of my goal is to release the unheard music of my father's vast legacy catalogue. This song is from his show 'Daddy Goodness' and I've always loved it. Someday I may decide to resurrect some of my father's incredible musicals and produce shows like 'Daddy Goodness' but right now, I'm developing a new show about my father's life entitled, 'For Once in My Life," Miller continued.



"Now is the time and his story is such an important one. In the interim, I can keep releasing the great songs he penned for his shows. I'd also like to see him inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He deserves to be there," Miller said. Next up for Lisa is another single release in May entitled, "Whenever You Find Yourself" from her father's musical, "Clothespins and Dreams."



The younger Miller is a songwriter in her own right and recently launched LDM Publishing which licenses her songs, many of which she co-wrote with her father. The complete music catalogue and is now online at https://ldmpublishing.com.



LDM Publishing, in partnership with the Ron Miller Songbook Publishing Company, LLC (to be launched later this year), manages the Ron Miller song catalogue and is building the largest collection of reimagined masters which include timeless standards and newly discovered songs.



Lisa recently released three new singles including "It's My Turn to Fly," "Here We Go," and a reimagined cover of her father's classic, "A Place in the Sun. " She is also the producer of the hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," currently in its 10th season. Recent stops included performances at Pikes Peak Center, Tilles Center, Thrasher-Horne Center, Reynolds Performance Hall, Valentine Theatre, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center, the King Center for the Performing Arts, the Seminole Theatre and the Coral Springs Performing Arts Center and five performances at the Bristol Riverside Theatre. She will be appearing next at Arkansas State University, April 23 in Newport, Ark; Howard Auditorium Louisiana Tech University Theatre in Ruston, LA, May 2 and the Stephen Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts, May 3 in Fairfield, Iowa. Lisa stars as Ava Gardner in the show alongside her husband, Sandy Hackett (son of legendary comedian, Buddy Hackett), who stars as Joey Bishop and co-produces.



Lisa has also written and produced a number of recordings and music videos for her children, 18-year-old actor/singer, Oliver Richman, a freshman at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, including "You and I," "Rise, " and "The Diagramming Club" and 13-year-old dancer/actor/singer, Ashleigh Hackett, a student of the performing arts in Los Angeles, including "On and On and On" and "Slay!"



Lisa has released several original songs including "It's Time," "This is the Moment" and "Today, " also available on iTunes and Amazon. She made her debut as a songwriter with her 2016 EP releases, "Hello You," and "My Turn Begins Today. " Her songs, "My Favorite Time of Year" and "It's Christmas" premiered in "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Christmas," which tours throughout the U.S. during the holiday season.





