Lisa Dawn Miller Releases Power Ballad 'Whenever You Find Yourself'

Producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller, co-star and producer of the critically acclaimed hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" - releases "Whenever You Find Yourself," written by her father, famed songwriter, Ron Miller. The song was originally part of Ron's musical, "Clothespins and Dreams," which played during the late '80s. The new single was released on the younger Miller's new music label, LDM Music and is now available on iTunes.

Lisa, produces and directs creative projects across a broad spectrum of artistic platforms, with a core focus on songwriting. Creativity is part of her DNA. Lisa's father penned numerous classic hits including "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "A Place in the Sun," "Heaven Help Us All," "Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," "Someday at Christmas," and many more.

"This song has always been one of my very favorites that my father wrote. The lyric is so strong. Part of my goal is to release the unexploited music of my father's vast legacy catalogue. I'm so excited to release this and continue on my journey to tell the Ron Miller story," Lisa said. "It's just the very beginning. I'm developing a new show about my father's life entitled, 'For Once in My Life.' Now is the time to tell his important story. I'm also launching a new website for my dad later this year which will include a searchable database of his incredible songs, many of which have never been heard before. The new site will also be a place where people can get a lot of information about one of the world's most talented and prolific songwriters."

Next up for Lisa is another single release in June written by her father entitled, "Wasn't I A Good Time," a song which she performs as "Frank's One Love," in her hit musical "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show." Upcoming performances include stops in San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Atlantic City, Flint, Rhode Island and Cape Cod.

The younger Miller is a songwriter in her own right and recently launched LDM Publishing which licenses her songs, many of which she co-wrote with her father. The complete music catalogue is now online at https://ldmpublishing.com.

LDM Publishing, in partnership with the Ron Miller Songbook Publishing Company, LLC, manages the Ron Miller song catalogue and is building the largest collection of reimagined masters which include timeless standards and newly discovered songs.

Lisa recently released several new singles including "It's My Turn to Fly," "Here We Go," and a reimagined cover of her father's classic, "A Place in the Sun." Her most recent release, "The Things I Should Have Said," was taken from her father's musical, "Daddy Goodness," a show which played during the late '70s into the '80s.

Lisa is also the producer of the hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," currently in its 10th season. Recent stops included performances at Pikes Peak Center, Tilles Center, Thrasher-Horne Center, Reynolds Performance Hall, Valentine Theatre, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center, King Center for the Performing Arts, Seminole Theatre, Coral Springs Performing Arts Center, Bristol Riverside Theatre, Arkansas State University, Howard Auditorium | Louisiana Tech University Theatre and the Stephen Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts. Lisa stars as "Frank's One Love" (Ava Gardner) in the show alongside her husband, Sandy Hackett (son of legendary comedian, Buddy Hackett), who stars as "Joey Bishop" and co-produces.

Lisa has also written and produced a number of recordings and music videos for her children, 18-year-old actor/singer, Oliver Richman, a freshman at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, including "You and I," "Rise," and "The Diagramming Club" and 13-year-old dancer/actor/singer, Ashleigh Hackett, a student of the performing arts in Los Angeles, including "On and On and On" and "Slay!"

Lisa has released several original songs including "It's Time," "This is the Moment" and "Today," also available on iTunes and Amazon. She made her debut as a songwriter with her 2016 EP releases, "Hello You," and "My Turn Begins Today." Her songs, "My Favorite Time of Year" and "It's Christmas" are featured in "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Christmas," which tours throughout the U.S. during the holiday season.





