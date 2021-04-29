Lipstick Jodi Premieres New Single 'Take Me Seriously'

Lipstick Jodi, the Grand Rapids trio led by powerhouse non-binary songwriter, vocalist, guitarist Karli Morehouse, a cheerleading army of one on their latest single, the absolute dance floor banger, "Take Me Seriously." Their upcoming sophomore album, More Like Me, IS set to arrive June 4 via Quite Scientific. Pre-order More Like Me here.

Discussing the single, Morehouse noted, "The title of this song speaks for itself. I was in the first stages of healing from a broken heart and bad decisions, and really trying to create good habits, but it felt like no one was going to root for me or... 'take me seriously'."

Lipstick Jodi were recently featured in Alternative Press' '40 New Artists You Need To Hear In April', Under The Radar - who shared the Now Now's remix of the single "Notice," and OUT Traveler, providing the hot spots in their hometown of Grand Rapids.

With More Like Me Morehouse closes the books on everything that got them to this place. All the raw emotions and experiences of childhood, teenage complexity and early adulthood angst are explored and expressed in depth - soundtracked by adrenaline rush of synths, guitar-fuzz and propulsive drums. When Morehouse sings, they blast through the sounds in triumph.

More Like Me thumbs through a journal of self-improvement, self-doubt, self-preservation, and self-celebration with each track an entry on its pages. Some written in a steady hand and some scrawled angrily on the page-music from the deepest valleys, celebrating small victories, right after a big fight, or driving fast yelling out the window on the treacherous road to trying to do better.

"One day I looked around at my surroundings and found that I needed something to change," notes Morehouse. "I'd kind of lost myself when I was 20 and did a lot of things that I was not proud of in order to attain some sort of escapism. Something needed to budge. So, following a lot of emotional and boundary growth, the songs we finished center around change; letting go, and moving on. And while I didn't go into writing 'More Like Me' with an idea of 'I'm going to write about xxx', looking back, in a way, this album is a loud scream to myself and others, that I wasn't okay."

More Like Me could not be more upfront about what its collection of songs means to Morehouse. A little more mature, a little wiser, a lot more confident about what they want from her music, what they want to say as a queer artist, and what they want from life.