Lingua Ignota Announces First Leg Of Headlining North American Tour

After announcing her hotly anticipated sophomore album, Lingua Ignota (aka Kristin Hayter) is poising herself for a North American tour behind CALIGULA. Fusing classical vocal stylings and industrialized soundscapes, Lingua Ignota has become a one-woman tour de force and one of heavy music's top titans. Profound Lore will be releasing CALIGULA on July 19th, andLingua Ignota will be on tour this September in support of it with more dates to be announced for later in the year as well as a headline European tour.

Listen to (and share) Lingua Ignota's demolishing first single, "BUTCHER OF THE WORLD," today.

CALIGULA is the newest chapter in the work of Lingua Ignota, picking up where the project's 2017 debut, All Bitches Die, left off. With widened sonic and thematic scopes, CALIGULA is Hayter's most ambitious work to date. Recorded by Seth Manchester at Machines With Magnets studio in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, CALIGULA harnesses the knife-to-throat menace ofLingua Ignota's live performances thanks to live instrumentation and unconventional recording techniques.

While Hayter masterminded the album as a vocalist, composer, and storyteller, CALIGULA is by no means a solo outing. Pooling talent from Sam McKinlay (THE RITA), visceral drummer Lee Buford (The Body) and frenetic percussionist Ted Byrnes (Cackle Car, Wood & Metal), with guest vocals from Dylan Walker (Full of Hell), Mike Berdan (Uniform), and Noraa Kaplan (Visibilities), CALIGULA is as much of a collaboration as it is a sterling expression of Hayter as both an artist and a survivor.

CALIGULA will be released via Profound Lore on July 19. Preorders are available here. Stay tuned for more updates.

Lingua Ignota - On Tour:

September 9 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

September 10 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

September 11 Toronto, ON @ Baby G

September 12 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

September 13 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater w/ The Body

September 14 Hudson, NY @ Basilica

September 15 Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

September 17 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilMOCA

CALIGULA - Track Listing:

1. FAITHFUL SERVANT FRIEND OF CHRIST

2. DO YOU DOUBT ME TRAITOR

3. BUTCHER OF THE WORLD

4. MAY FAILURE BE YOUR NOOSE

5. FRAGRANT IS MY MANY FLOWER'D CROWN

6. IF THE POISON WON'T TAKE YOU MY DOGS WILL

7. DAY OF TEARS AND MOURNING

8. SORROW! SORROW! SORROW!

9. SPITE ALONE HOLDS ME ALOFT

10. fING DEATHDEALER

11. I AM THE BEAST





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You