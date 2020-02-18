Line-Up Announced for 2020 KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced the line-up for the 2020 KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl. The successful collaboration between KCRW and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, now in its 21st year, launches Sunday, June 28, at 7PM.

KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl embodies the eclectic musical spirit of both organizations by featuring artists from a wide array of genres. Hundreds of artists have performed at the iconic venue since the inaugural season including, A.R. Rahman, Adele, Arcade Fire, Ben Harper, Bon Iver, Caetano Veloso, Cesaria Evora, Café Tacvba, David Byrne, Erykah Badu, Femi Kuti, Gary Clark Jr. Goldfrapp, Grace Jones, Hot Chip, Hugh Masekela, Janelle Monae, Kraftwerk, Lauryn Hill, M83, Massive Attack, Miriam Makeba, Natalia Lafourcade, Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club, Os Mutantes, Ray LaMontagne, Robyn, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sade, Santigold, Solange, Spoon, St. Vincent, Sufjan Stevens, The Flaming Lips, The Pixies, Toro y Moi, Underworld, Willie Nelson, Yellow Magic Orchestra, Yo Yo Ma, Yola, Yoko Ono, Zero 7 with Sia, Ziggy Marley, and many more.

2020 KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl

Sunday, June 28, at 7PM

Andrew Bird with Calexico and Iron & Wine

Mandolin Orange

Singer, songwriter, and violinist Andrew Bird brings his literary touch to classically informed folk music, leading to a nomination at the 2020 Grammy® Awards for his new album My Finest Work Yet. Grammy®-nominated Calexico and Iron & Wine bring dusky Southwestern textures to their stunning live show. Chapel Hill folk duo Mandolin Orange sets the mood at the top of the evening.

Sunday, July 5, at 7PM

Flying Lotus with Orchestra

Kamasi Washington with Orchestra

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

NME calls producer Flying Lotus "a master at shifting tone [who] knows how to take listeners on an exhilarating journey." Saxophone virtuoso Kamasi Washington introduced hip-hop audiences to the lineage of spiritual jazz and hard bop. Both artists team up with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for a big night at the Bowl.

Sunday, July 19, at 7PM

Maxwell with Orchestra

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins

Three-time Grammy®-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Maxwell hooks his supple and soulful R&B to the elegant backing of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and his veteran touring band, with new arrangements of songs from throughout his three-decade career.

Sunday, August 2, at 7PM

Reggae Night XIX

Rebelution

Toots & The Maytals

Jah 9

DJ Mackle

Our annual reggae celebration returns for its nineteenth edition, with Southern California reggae-rockers Rebelution leading the way alongside the legendary Toots & The Maytals, Jah9 and DJ Mackle.

Sunday, August 9, at 7PM

Polo & Pan

Parcels

Poolside

Lido Pimienta

Hailed by The New Yorker as "funky but suave, uniquely fun...a blend the invites both surprise and enchantment," Polo & Pan join us for one breezy, starry summer night with Parcels, Poolside, and Lido Pimienta.

Sunday, August 16, at 7PM

Brittany Howard

Thundercat

Georgia Anne Muldrow

The Alabama Shakes singer paints a soulful portrait of life in 21st-century America in all its complexities, while Thundercat and Georgia Anne Muldrow expand the horizons of jazz, soul, and R&B with their experimental visions.





