Lilbootycall Returns With New Song 'Can't Find It'

The track marks the first music LBC has released since his major label debut EP, JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK.

Lilbootycall has unveiled a new song titled "Can't Find It." The track marks the first music LBC has released since his major label debut EP, JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK. A return to his lighthearted, alternative roots, the San Antonio rapper and artist floats on the production from the standpoint of a lover looking for something seemingly unattainable. Lilbootycall has over 42 million streams across platforms and has been featured on Adult Swim, The FADER, XXL, Noisey, Forbes, HYPEBEAST and more. Check out what LBC said about the track below:

"Most narratives of songs are about not being able to find love because other people hurt you, but 'Can't Find It' is about not finding love because I was hurting people. 'Where were you when my heart felt so cold.. I been lost... just leave me alone... I can't take it no more' explains MY heart was cold. I was the one giving the cold shoulder. I was the one who was lost in my head and because of that, I pushed people out and still expected people to love me. But how can they when you don't let them in, you know? This song is a reminder to me and anyone that listens to it that we all have or develop toxic attributes, but it's up to us to realize them, openly accept we have them and then correct them to be better versions of ourselves."

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You