Lilbootycall Announces The 'Jesus Said Run It Back Tour'

San Antonio's Lilbootycall announced he'll be embarking on the JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK TOUR this coming August in support of his debut mixtape JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK. The project features guest appearances from Juicy J, GoldLink, Cuco and Kwe$t.

The is set to launch on August 21st in Dallas, TX and caps off in September in New York (full dates below). Prior to the announcement, LBC also released a new video earlier this week from the project titled "Prescriptions" featuring GoldLink.

Lilbootycall has racked in over 20 million cumulative streams across platforms and garnered attention from MTV, The FADER, HYPEBEAST, Forbes, XXLand more. Watch the new video now and don't miss LBC live on the road this summer!

TOUR DATES:

8/21 Dallas, TX - HOB Dallas Cambridge Room

8/22 Austin, TX - Barracuda

8/23 Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

8/24 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

8/27 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

8/28 Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

8/30 West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy

8/31 San Diego, CA - HOB Voodoo Room

9/1 San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar

9/3 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

9/5 New York, NY - Chelsea Music Hall





