Lila Drew Releases New Single Til You're Not Around

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Rising vocalist and songwriter Lila Drew has released her new song, 'Til You're Not Around,' via Capitol Records. The official music video for the track is also out now, directed by Stefan Kohli (Ariana Grande, jigitz, Alexander 23) with Rhys Scarabosio (Ryan Beatty, Geese) and Vladen Ponomar (Audrey Hobert, Charli xcx).

Co-written with Brandon Shoop (ROLE MODEL, Sydney Rose) and Sachi DiSerafino (Joy Again, Lorde, Dijon), 'Til You're Not Around' finds Lila struck by an unexpected relationship. 'When I moved to New York, I fell in love for the second time,' she says. 'It was the beginning of my first fall and I was totally caught by surprise. 'Til You're Not Around' is a kind of playful account of the beginning of something so pure and sweet. Walking across the Williamsburg bridge late at night, running into unexpected friends, sitting by the radiator. I felt so inspired by this new kind of love and the song came so naturally.'

The track marks her third release from an upcoming album made in collaboration with DiSerafino, following recent singles 'Same Old Song' and 'Wine.' Recorded over the last year and a half across studios in New York City and upstate New York, these songs pair Lila's emotionally resonant songwriting with DiSerafino's ear for visceral sonic detail.

Lila has been performing her new material live, with a sold-out headline show at Nightclub 101 in New York City, and a recent performance at The Echoplex in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles-raised and New York-based, Lila Drew has been writing songs since she was 11 years old, honing her musical sensibilities alongside a deep engagement with poetry. Her music is rooted in personal storytelling and layered with rich sonic textures—shaped as much by the page as by the recording studio. More from Lila is imminent.

Photo Credit: Guen Fiore



Photo Credit: Guen Fiore

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