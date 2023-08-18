Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'

4 The Trenches follows a 2023 singles run that has reminded fans how consistent and prolific Zay can be.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'

The Chicago-bred emerging star Lil Zay Osama returns with 4 The Trenches, his deeply personal, impressively versatile new mixtape. Across 15 songs, the pain music purveyor showcases an array of talents and approaches, all of them dedicated to locating and communicating the truths that live inside of him.

The diversity of guest appearances on 4 The Trenches — the effervescent Philadelphia club rapper 2Rare on the contemplative “Love Me” and fellow Chicagoan Cosha TG on the similarly heartfelt “Changed,” or the superstar Lil Durk on the defiant “Need Prescriptions” and New Orleans breakout star Rob49 on the raucous “Better Run Better Duck” — is yet more evidence that Zay is comfortable in any environment, from the harshest drill beats to the softest melodies.

And yet none of that allows him to rest on his heels. From the deeply introspective recent singles "Stranded" and "Got It No Mo," which is a stark rumination on loss and legal woes over a lush piano track, to the mixtape closer “It’s Over.” 4 The Trenches is never less than raw and wholly authentic. 

4 The Trenches follows a 2023 singles run that has reminded fans how consistent and prolific Zay can be. This year alone, Zay's "Changed Up" became RIAA certified Gold, he’s dropped the sequel to Trench Baby 3’s “Glah Glah,” the booming drill cut “Humble,” as well as “Had Nun,” and “Never Want to Be Them, Pt. 2,” a duet with the Bronx star Sha EK. Zay also collaborated with DD Osama on the introspective track "Leave Me." 4 The Trenches not only builds on that momentum but is a phenomenal escalation of the Trench Baby mixtape series that dates back to 2021. 

Now with an eye to the future, Zay proves that he can continue to evolve as an artist while staying true to the principles that got him here.  

Photo Credit - Brian Ziff


