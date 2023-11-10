Lil Tony Announces New Mixtape '2 Sides 2 Every Story'

Already lighting up the fall following millions of streams and acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, rising hip-hop star Lil Tony unleashes an incendiary and infectious new single “Looseleaf” today. The track will lead into his new mixtape 2 Sides 2 Every Story due November 17th via Priority Records. Pre-save the mixtape HERE.

The 20-track collection includes Lil Tony's single “Canoozled” which earned 326k views on the music video and received high critical praise. Pitchfork named it among “The Ones” as “the must-hear rap song of the day,” going on to proclaim, “His mean mumbles and eerie ATL underground beats give his music a distinct mood.” RapCaviar also dubbed “Canoozled” as one of the “new tracks you need to hear” upon its release.

“Looseleaf” tempers a driving beat while Lil Tony bars his signature sound over the track. He leans on the instrumental with a hard-hitting cadence. Continuing a prolific year, it maintains his momentum from the bombastic mixtape TKEY. Still, everything just bulldozes the way for more to come soon.

Lil Tony may be a newcomer in the rap game, but you'd never know from his confident presence and dizzying lyricism. The arrival of his mixtape 2 Sides 2 Every Story will mark the culmination of years of honing his craft and building momentum in his hometown. You've been warned, because Lil Tony is turning up the heat in 2023.

2 Sides 2 Every Story Tracklist

1. Celsius

2. Innie Minnie

3. Time Tables

4. Les Duski

5. Bar4Bar

6. Genny Gen Gen

7. Gun Smoke

8. Fuego

9. Dead Pool

10. Hot Fries

11. Get Down

12. Kurtis

13. Gun Powder

14. Boyz In The Hood

15. Im Tryna f

16. Long Live Jerry Springer

17. Kimbo

18. Swag

19. Canoozled

20. See Her Smile

Photo Credit: Yvette Glassco

About Lil Tony:

Lil Tony, a 19-year-old rap sensation and record producer from Atlanta's Westside, represents the city's musical future. During his time in quarantine, a friend encouraged him to pursue rapping, so he began recording songs on his phone.

Since then, he's released five projects (two of which were deluxe editions), generating a significant buzz in his hometown. There has been no slowing down his momentum since he released songs like "Quagen," "Slow Down," and "Blicky Blicky." Lil Tony epitomizes the sound of modern Atlanta. He's a brilliant young artist who exudes self-assurance and listens attentively.