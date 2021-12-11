Lil Seyi's Single DENOUEMENT Gets the Remix Treatment by Life On Planets

Yesterday, Life On Planets shared his upbeat house remix of Denouement by Lil Seyi. The highly infectious cut is taken from Lil Seyi's upcoming Remixes EP which will be out on January 19th, 2022 via Kitsuné Musique.

"When I first heard 'Denouement' by Lil Seyi it took me back to my early days playing guitar and busking," says Life On Planets. "The track is so nostalgic and whimsical, I was instantly drawn to it. Listening further I identified with its themes of age and morality and was very excited to be tapped by Kitsune to remix the tune. I wanted to give it a vibe that could work later in the night for club vibes, hope you enjoy!"

Celebrated Parisian label Kitsuné Musique announced the signing of Maryland-born singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist Lil Seyi back in June with the release of his single "Westside." Hailing from Prince George's County to Nigerian Immigrants, Sey was born enamored by music, teaching himself guitar and drums at an early age. Not long after, he picked up the keyboard and taught himself how to produce music. His career truly began after moving to Stanford, CA to pursue a BS degree in computer science and start the creative collective SupaStas Entertainment. Soon after, Seyi's first appearance in the Kitsuné universe came in the form of last year's "Evergreen," followed closely by a feature on fellow Kitsuné artist Omolola's single, "Hiding."



"I started writing songs really just to help me through a really rough patch in my life. I was always a self-proclaimed "producer" since high school but I never wrote genuine songs until I felt like I had no other choice but to write. To be honest I really just made music for me, constantly reassuring myself that I'm worth something, trying to channel my feelings into a form I was comfortable with. Now that I'm fortunate enough to have a platform where people actually listen to my music and the stories I try to tell, I want to extend that positive message of hope as far as I can. Because at the end of the day, regardless of how crazy the world gets with pandemics and politics, we just have to learn how to love ourselves, love each other, and love God. I'm really excited for the world to see what I've been working on and the amazing artists that I've been collaborating with, but more importantly, I'm excited for the world to hear the message of hope I have to share."



Life On Planets is the solo project of singer/guitarist Phill Celeste. Melding soul, R&B, and house in his original productions; the artist's eclectic sound took him from the streets of Baltimore to cities the world over. Join Phill as he weaves live performance with electronics to spread messages of truth, love, and consciousness across dance floors

