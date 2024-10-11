Lil Prince Charmin's New Single 'STR8 OUTTA CANDY' Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lil Prince Charmin has just released his highly anticipated new single "STR* OUTTA CANDY" worldwide.

Lil Prince Charmin' has been charming his way into the hearts of all generations since the age of 4 years old when he began doing Covers of the King of Soul James Brown until he later turned his focus to the King of Pop Michael Jackson. He has since been Rockin' stages all over the globe since age 6 with a plethora of New Orleans talent including: Tucka King of Swing, Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Dwayne Dopsie, Gina Brown, Hot Boy Ronald, Rob49, and T99zy. Lil' Prince was even invited as a featured performer at the James Brown Birthday Bash in Augusta Ga. by Mr. Bootsy Collins.

Lil Prince Charmin opened for Tamar Braxton and Boosie Badazz at the Westbank Heritage Festival as well as teaming up with DJ Spin, Alvin Juggie McMillan Jr, Partners-N-Crime, DJ Jubilee, and Baby Boy da Prince for the Friends of Choppa Showcase in honor of Choppa Style at Nola's Fried Chicken Festival.

Now at age 12, Lil Prince Charmin' is a producer, recording artist writing his own rhymes and music, musical animation creator, and live entertainer on a mission to becoming known as the positive vibe so desperately needed for our youth.... And proving that chivalry is back! He cares, he dares and he shares his out of the box creativity and talent in an overwhelmingly dedicated fashion with a tapestry of songs that keeps you moving'.

His recently released single "I Like It When She Go (Bop)" has hit sound-waves all the way to Africa. His sound celebrates a whole lot of soul and a marathon of pop seasoned with spicy Nola Bounce. His energy is endless like that of a raging tsunami, and his style is that of fireworks plunging into the night sky and lighting up the darkness.

Lil Prince Charmin' is bringing love and unity to the world through his positive music and dance. Get ready for "The Real Life Prince Charmin Experience", New Orleans very own.....

Download or stream Lil Prince Charmin's "STR8 OUTTA CANDY" here:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lilprincecharmin/str8-outta-candy

Follow Lil Prince Charmin on IG https://www.instagram.com/lilprincecharmin/

