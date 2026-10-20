Liily Announce Major Label Debut Album WAX

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Los Angeles rock band Liily have announced that their major label debut album WAX will arrive on November 13 via Atlantic Records. The nine-track collection is available to pre-order and pre-save beginning today. To herald the announcement, the band has unveiled two new singles, 'CALLUS' and 'ERROR.' 'CALLUS' premiered earlier today during an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Liily currently grace the cover of the platform's flagship New Music Daily playlist.

WAX came to life at Los Angeles, CA's Balboa Recording Studio during sessions with producer Danny Nogueiras. Liily gave each idea room to grow, building songs that stretch from quiet, textural passages to eruptions of dissonant guitars and frenetic electronics. Inspired by frontman Dylan Nash's experience in therapy and personal growth, WAX explores ambition, anxiety, grief, and the tension between creative fulfillment and outside validation.

'This album was the easiest process we've ever had while simultaneously being the most intentional. These last two years I've worked so hard towards being more compassionate to myself and others and that truly changed the way we create music,' offers Nash. 'WAX was our stab at honest art. Whether it suits your tastes or not, I hope you hear something real.'

'CALLUS' and 'ERROR' showcase the album's wide-ranging sonic palette. On 'CALLUS,' a hypnotic verse builds to a soaring chorus, framing the desire at the center of the album: 'I wanna be known for something.' That desire collides with the pressure of outside validation on 'ERROR,' where a seasick bassline and glitchy electronics give way to the chorus, 'Tell me I'm your favorite.'

Once again directed by Liily guitarist Sam De La Torre, the shared official music video was shot at the band's sold-out show at Los Angeles, CA's AboveTheBridge earlier this month. The video also features Fatima 'The Rockness Monster' Hoang, a four-time Los Angeles air guitar champion who won the 2005 U.S. title and placed 11th at that year's World Championships.

Liily will celebrate the announcement of WAX with an intimate hometown show at Van Nuys, CA's HAZHEART this Thursday, October 22. Fans can follow Liily on Instagram for more information on tickets.

Liily offered the first taste of WAX with the release of 'FOREVER' and 'EVERYDAY,' accompanied by a two-song video directed by De La Torre that captures the band performing inside a perspective-warping Ames room. The tracks arrived to praise from Billboard and Alternative Press, alongside playlist support including Spotify's New Music Friday and New Noise (cover), and Apple Music's New Music Daily and Today's Rock.

WAX follows Liily's debut EP, I Can Fool Anybody in This Town, their debut full-length album TV or Not TV, and their 2024 self-titled EP, which earned praise from NME, PAPER Magazine, FLOOD Magazine, and more. Known for their raucous live shows, the Los Angeles four-piece have opened for Weezer and blink-182 in arenas, toured with hometown heroes FIDLAR and Together Pangea, and performed at major festivals including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. Liily is Dylan Nash (vocals), Charlie Anastasis (bass), Sam De La Torre (guitar), and Maxx Morando (drums).

Tour Dates

October 22, 2026 - Van Nuys, CA - HAZHEART

WAX Tracklisting

1. SPIDER

2. FOREVER

3. EVERYDAY

4. CALLUS

5. ERROR

6. BUNNY

7. ELLIPTICAL

8. ASSUME

9. ASHAMED

Photo Credit: Aaron Kohn



Photo Credit: Aaron Kohn

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