Leon Bridges Shares 'Watch You Dance' From HAPPINESS ANYTIME Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Leon Bridges has shared his new song 'Watch You Dance' from his highly anticipated new album, Happiness Anytime, produced by J Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of British trio Jungle, out this Friday via Columbia Records.

The vibey 'Watch You Dance' premiered alongside an interview with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music 1. Earlier this month Bridges brought Happiness Anytime's joyous energy to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, performing an electric medley of 'Talk it Over,' 'Light The Way,' and 'Illusion.'

Happiness Anytime finds Bridges returning to the warmth of Coming Home while embracing the groove and adventurous spirit of his celebrated collaborations with Khruangbin. On Happiness Anytime, Bridges and Jungle's signature sensibilities intertwine to create something entirely new—an expansive, borderless sound that pushes Bridges into thrilling new territory. There are echoes of Fela Kuti, the wanderlust of Paul Simon's The Rhythm of the Saints, and the warmth of Jorge Ben, but the album never feels referential. Above all, it is unmistakably Leon Bridges: his singular voice, effortless charisma, and melodic instincts transforming those influences into something wholly his own.

'For me, happiness is not a feeling that you chase,' Bridges says, 'I want this album to be something that lingers with people and lingers in people's bones. There's this feeling that we have to fix the problems of the world; you feel inadequate or it can be debilitating. My role is to be light. I hope that comes across with this album.'

With Happiness Anytime, Bridges set out with a desire not only to find joy but to find movement again. Early in his career he was out in front dancing, something that had waned in his recent career. He wanted to get back to making music to dance to, music to excise the stresses of modern life and to feel grounded in the rhythms of the present. As Bridges has begun introducing the new music live, he has also unveiled 'Leon Bridges Presents Happiness Anytime'—a reimagined stage production featuring a vinyl DJ, horn section, three backing vocalists and Bridges himself back out front dancing once again. Inspired in part by the communal spirit of classic Jamaican dance hall culture, the performances mirror the album's emphasis on movement.

Happiness Anytime was created across three fast and furious sessions with Lloyd-Watson and Kitto. After crossing paths at various festivals around the world, the group decided to attempt a low-pressure writing session. Four days later, they emerged with 6 songs - half of the completed album. In addition to the three of them, they were joined by bassist Pino Palladino (D'Angelo, Adele, John Mayer) in the studio (Chaplin Recording Studios in Los Angeles) to complete the record. The result is a timeless, effortless body of work - nothing fussy or over-intellectualized but rather an album so pure it feels as though it's always existed.

Leon Bridges has become one of the defining voices in modern American soul and R&B. Born in Atlanta and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, he emerged with his platinum-certified, GRAMMY-nominated debut album Coming Home, whose vintage soul sound and breakout singles 'Coming Home' and 'River' immediately established him as one of music's most exciting new artists. He followed with the critically acclaimed Good Thing, expanding his sonic palette while earning another GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Album and winning his first GRAMMY for Best Traditional R&B Performance for 'Bet Ain't Worth the Hand.' His third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, marked his most adventurous work to date, receiving widespread critical acclaim and another GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Album. In 2024, Bridges released his deeply personal fourth studio album, Leon, a reflective collection inspired by his Texas roots and artistic evolution. In addition to his solo albums, he's released two collaborative albums with Khruangbin - Texas Sun (2020) and Texas Moon (2022). Across his career, Bridges has earned six GRAMMY nominations and one GRAMMY Award, including three R&B album nominations. He has collaborated with artists including Khruangbin, John Mayer, Kacey Musgraves, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Gunna, The Avalanches, Gary Clark Jr., and Shaboozey.

A captivating live performer, Bridges has graced many of the world's most prestigious stages. He made his Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest, performing 'Smooth Sailin'' and 'River,' and has delivered performances for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, Austin City Limits, and festivals around the globe.

About Happiness Anytime

What began as a four-day writing session in Los Angeles quickly evolved into something much larger. After years of crossing paths at festivals and shows throughout Europe, Bridges and Jungle members Josh Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto finally entered the studio together in April 2025. 'We've been such big fans of Leon,' Lloyd-Watson says. 'We were keen to hit it off.'

Within those four days, the trio had completed six songs. 'First thought is the best thought,' Lloyd-Watson explains. 'That's where the emotion is. Anything after that becomes intellectualized, and that's not really where music excels.'

Lloyd-Watson and Kitto played Bridges a skeletal instrumental built around a Wurlitzer chord progression and a relaxed drum pattern. As soon as the track began, Bridges started singing. 'Straight away he sang the first bit to 'Your Love Is Electric,'' Lloyd-Watson recalls. 'And I'm like, 'Whoo, let's go. This is it.''

The collaborators adopted a simple rule: every session had to end with a completed song. 'We aren't leaving until we have a full track at the end of the day,' Lloyd-Watson says. 'We didn't want to have, 'We'll come back to this tomorrow.' We wanted fully finished tracks.'

'Leon said he wants to have music that he can dance to,' Kitto recalls. 'He wants to have moments where he can put the guitar down and just dance and perform at the front.'

By the time the collaborators reconvened in August 2025, they were drawing inspiration from Fela Kuti's Afrobeat, Brazilian music, soul, disco, and South American rhythms. 'We'd been listening to a lot of South American music and Sergio Mendes,' Lloyd-Watson says. 'We infused it with these Latin rhythms and African rhythms — music that had groove and soul and feeling.'

Regarding the album's title, Happiness Anytime, Kitto says: 'It's music you can put on no matter how you're feeling, and it makes you feel happy and it makes you want to get up and dance.'

Lloyd-Watson points to songs like 'Tears of Joy' as reflections on sacrifice, purpose, and artistic longevity. 'It's about the legacy he's built,' he says. 'What being on the road means. What you sacrifice to give this artistry to the world.' Elsewhere, a song like 'Illusion' hints at deeper frustrations and hard-won wisdom. 'I'm here in the present,' Bridges repeats, 'one step at a time.'

'Take My Hand' underwent a dramatic transformation during recording. Unsure whether the original arrangement fully captured its potential, the team invited bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Eric Harland into the studio. 'We said, 'One take, go,'' Lloyd-Watson remembers with a laugh. 'That's how music used to be made,' he says. 'Off you go, guys. One take. Let's do it.'

Following the release and critical acclaim of his fourth studio album, Leon, in 2024, Lloyd-Watson says of Bridges, 'It just feels like it's his time again.'

Photo Credit: Joshua Kissi | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Joshua Kissi | Download Hi-Res

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 11 Hrs 10 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link