News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Levellers Collective Release 'The Road' Recorded Live at Hackney Empire

Listen to the live version of the Levellers' ‘The Road,' recorded on tour with their much-loved acoustic Collective at London’s iconic Hackney Empire in 2023.

By: Dec. 12, 2024
Levellers Collective Release 'The Road' Recorded Live at Hackney Empire Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Revered British band the Levellers have released a live version of ‘The Road’ recorded on tour with their much-loved acoustic Collective at London’s iconic Hackney Empire in 2023. The song is taken from their brand new live album and DVD out on March 7th via On The Fiddle Recordings. It is available to pre-order here.

LATEST NEWS

Jeff Parker Releases New ETA IVtet Album 'The Way Out of Easy'
Levellers Collective Release 'The Road' Recorded Live at Hackney Empire
Video: South African Cultural Gospel Choir Performs New LION KING Song
Bandits on the Run Release New Single 'Back Home'

Originally taken from their platinum-selling hit album Levelling The Land in 1991, the new expansive acoustic performance of their fan favourite ‘The Road’ can now be heard below.

 Footage of ‘Wheels’, 'Hope Street' and 'The Cholera Well' from the upcoming DVD are all also available to enjoy now on the band’s YouTube channel.

The full concert DVD is a film which captures the spirit of the Levellers as never seen before. 25 cameras were positioned onstage and around the venue for the recording and sees all the musicians captured in intimate detail as they weave a magical musical landscape for the songs.

Having thrilled fans and critics with two highly acclaimed acoustic tours and albums in recent years, the Levellers Collective will embark on a new 17-date tour of theatres and venues around the country coinciding with the new album release in March 2025.

Levellers Collective UK Tour March 2025

Thu         06            Guildford, G Live
Fri            07            Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Sat          08            Northampton, Royal & Derngate
Sun         09            York, Barbican
Tue          11            Buxton, Opera House
Wed       12            Buxton, Opera House
Thu         13            Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Fri            14            Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Sat          15            Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
Sun         16            Malvern, Theatre
Tue          18            Bath, The Forum
Wed       19            Torquay, Princess Theatre
Thu         20            Poole, Lighthouse
Fri            21            Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
Sat          22            Croydon, Fairfield Concert Hall
Sun         23            Basingstoke, The Anvil
Tue          25            Truro, Hall for Cornwall
 
Photo credit: Jason Bell



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos