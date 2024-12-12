Levellers Collective Release 'The Road' Recorded Live at Hackney Empire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Revered British band the Levellers have released a live version of ‘The Road’ recorded on tour with their much-loved acoustic Collective at London’s iconic Hackney Empire in 2023. The song is taken from their brand new live album and DVD out on March 7th via On The Fiddle Recordings. It is available to pre-order here.

Originally taken from their platinum-selling hit album Levelling The Land in 1991, the new expansive acoustic performance of their fan favourite ‘The Road’ can now be heard below.

Footage of ‘Wheels’, 'Hope Street' and 'The Cholera Well' from the upcoming DVD are all also available to enjoy now on the band’s YouTube channel.

The full concert DVD is a film which captures the spirit of the Levellers as never seen before. 25 cameras were positioned onstage and around the venue for the recording and sees all the musicians captured in intimate detail as they weave a magical musical landscape for the songs.

Having thrilled fans and critics with two highly acclaimed acoustic tours and albums in recent years, the Levellers Collective will embark on a new 17-date tour of theatres and venues around the country coinciding with the new album release in March 2025.

Levellers Collective UK Tour March 2025

Thu 06 Guildford, G Live

Fri 07 Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Sat 08 Northampton, Royal & Derngate

Sun 09 York, Barbican

Tue 11 Buxton, Opera House

Wed 12 Buxton, Opera House

Thu 13 Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Fri 14 Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sat 15 Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Sun 16 Malvern, Theatre

Tue 18 Bath, The Forum

Wed 19 Torquay, Princess Theatre

Thu 20 Poole, Lighthouse

Fri 21 Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Sat 22 Croydon, Fairfield Concert Hall

Sun 23 Basingstoke, The Anvil

Tue 25 Truro, Hall for Cornwall



Photo credit: Jason Bell

Comments