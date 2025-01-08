Lettuce to Release 'Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony' Album and Concert Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In November 2018, future funk pioneers Lettuce checked off a major item on their bucket list by collaborating with the Colorado Symphony to perform 90+ minutes of music from their expansive catalog with a full symphony orchestra. The performance at the esteemed Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts has been encapsulated in a live album and concert film. Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony will be available on DVD, CD, a 3-disc LP collection, digital streaming platforms, and Dolby Atmos for a revolutionary sound experience on February 28, 2025.

Lettuce worked with the Colorado Symphony’s Chief Artistic Director, Tony Pierce, to arrange the band’s repertoire quickly and precisely. Price got together with drummer Adam Deitch, where Deitch expressed his vision of the arrangements and he efficiently executed the group’s dream symphonic funk sound. The vision is evident in the opening song “Mt. Crushmore” where Lettuce horns Ryan Zoidis (saxophones) and Eric “Benny” Bloom (trumpet) usher in a monumental fanfare that is soon joined by full brass and string sections displaying the grandeur for the night ahead. Under the direction of conductor Chris Dragon, the band was able to communicate effortlessly and organically between Lettuce’s six-member ensemble and orchestra of over 80 musicians, with prominent cues often signaled by Deitch and guitarist Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff.

On curating which songs would fit best for orchestral arrangements, Deitch shares, “We are all diehard 90s hip hop heads so we chose songs of ours that were closer to what we envisioned would work as our vision of orchestral, instrumental hip-hop.”

A prime example of showcasing the symphony’s ability to stir emotions is “Madison Square” with an intro motif and melodic permutation based off of the 3-note rhythm of the song’s primary melody. It exudes signature elements of symphony orchestration with lush string countermelodies, majestic brass heralds, and thundering percussion.

Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony will present two songs that are never-before-recorded and released: “New Intro” that is chock full of buoyant arpeggios and measured tremolos and the brass-heavy “Requiem” with layers of pizzicato strings and sliding trombone work that epitomize the orchestral setting and set the stage for exemplary debut releases into the Lettuce catalog.

Since the November 2018 performance, Lettuce has gone on to perform with The Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheater and will be joined by the orchestra once again at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado on March 2, 2025. The group has presented orchestra collaborations that include performances with the San Diego Symphony, The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, and an upcoming performance with the Nashville Symphony on April 30, 2025, most of which have been under the direction of Dragon.

"Collaborating with Lettuce has always been an electrifying experience, and we're thrilled to celebrate the release of this album showcasing the magic we've created together,” shares Tony Pierce on his arranging work with the group, “From unforgettable performances at Red Rocks to dynamic shows at Boettcher Concert Hall, Lettuce has been a tremendous part of our Colorado community and an incredible partner for the Colorado Symphony. This album is a testament to the power of blending musical worlds and the extraordinary energy that comes from such collaborations."

“We are so excited for our fabulous fans to hear this grandiose piece of art that we are so proud of,” seconds Deitch on achieving the vision of working with a full orchestra and continuously diversifying the band’s eclectic partnerships over their career that spans over three decades.

Prior to the release of Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony, Lettuce will embark on a co-headlining tour with GZA (of Wu-Tang Clan) starting in late January with dates in Los Angeles, Oakland, Brooklyn, and more. For a complete list of tour dates and more information on Lettuce, please visit lettucefunk.com.

Tour Dates

Jan 22 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound *

Jan 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo *

Jan 24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *

Jan 31 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Feb 1 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Feb 2 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Feb 4 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live *

Feb 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

Feb 6 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Feb 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

Feb 8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Feb 10 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

Feb 11 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Feb 12 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

Feb 13–19 - Miami, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell

Mar 2 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom +

Mar 7–8 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Amp Jam #1

Mar 13 - St. Petersburg, FL - Reggae Rise Up

Apr 19 - Memphis, TN - Shell Daze Music Festival

Apr 20 - Atlanta, GA - Sweetwater 420 Fest

Apr 30 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^

Jun 13 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music & Arts Festival

* Co-Headline w/ GZA

+ w/ Colorado Symphony

^ w/ Nashville Symphony

Photo credit: wallography

Comments