Leslie Odom Jr, Billy Porter & More Join Musicians On Call & Citi in Sharing Holiday Cheer with Hospitals Nationwide

For a second year in a row hospital patients and caregivers nationwide will feel the warmth of the holiday season thanks to beloved recording artists across musical genres. Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, and leading global bank Citi are bringing together award-winning, multi-platinum artists for Hope for the Holidays Presented by Citi, a virtual concert exclusively for hospital patients, their families and frontline caregivers.

This festive concert experience features uplifting performances of seasonal favorites by Lauren Alaina, Michael Bublé, Kelly Clarkson, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge, Grace Gaustad, Norah Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Maddie & Tae, Reba McEntire, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Pardi, Teddy Swims, Switchfoot and more and holiday greetings in video messages from Sofia Carson, Lester Holt, King Calaway, Katy Perry, Billy Porter, Olivia Rodrigo, Amanda Shires, Caitlyn Smith, Bryce Vine, X Ambassadors and others. It is hosted by Grammy-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope.

MOC will share the concert with its extensive network of hospitals around the country and has teamed up for another year with the American Hospital Association (AHA) to provide access to more than 5,000 AHA member hospitals and health systems nationwide. The concert will be available on-demand for patients and caregivers to view throughout the month of December. To get in the festive spirit, listeners can check out the "Merry Mix" holiday playlist on Amazon Music for a variety of seasonal classics and tomorrow's hits.

"Hospitals are a tough place to be this time of year, but we know a dose of holiday music is exactly what's needed to help lift spirits. Musicians On Call is honored to be joined by such incredible artists to put smiles on the faces of adult and pediatric patients, Veterans and caregivers everywhere," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. "Thanks to sponsors like Citi and the American Hospital Association, who believe so strongly in the healing power of music, we are proud to host the largest virtual holiday concert exclusively for hospitals."

"We are honored to continue our support for Musicians On Call and this important cause, Hope for the Holidays. The pandemic continues to impact all of us, but it has disproportionately impacted vulnerable groups, including our country's hospitalized patients and their caregivers. Citi is deeply proud to help spread the healing power of music this holiday season to all those who tune in to this special virtual concert," said Citi Interim CMO Tina Davis.

Citi continues its long-standing relationship with Musicians On Call as the presenting sponsor of the concert. Additional sponsors include Amazon Music, the American Hospital Association, HCA Healthcare and Warner Records.

Hope for the Holidays Presented by Citi is shared with healthcare facilities through Musicians On Call's Virtual Bedside Performance Program. The program utilizes video conferencing and livestream technology to bring remote, live music performances from Volunteer Musicians and artist supporters directly to pediatric and adult patients, caregivers and Veterans through intimate one-on-one performances and hospital-wide concerts.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used the healing power of music to benefit the hospital experience through programs including the Bedside Performance Program, Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC's Bedside Performance Program and Virtual Program have reached more than 900,000 individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.