Leon Bridges to Add Second Sydney & Fremantle Shows to HAPPINESS ANYTIME TOUR
The Grammy-winning singer will perform back-to-back nights at Sydney Opera House Forecourt and Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre with special guest 54 ULTRA.
Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Leon Bridges has added second Sydney and Fremantle shows to The Happiness Anytime Australian Tour in February and March 2027, as first shows sell out, to satisfy overwhelming demand.
This announcement follows the addition of a second show at Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens last week, after the first night sold out within moments.
Leon will now perform back-to-back nights at the iconic Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Thursday 25 February (new show) and Friday 26 February (sold out), and Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre on Tuesday 2 March (new show) and Wednesday 3 March (sold out). Along with Brisbane's On the Banks, plus an epic two nights at Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens and a stop at WOMADelaide Festival.
Tickets for the newly announced shows, along with remaining tickets for all other shows, are on sale now via frontiertouring.com/leonbridges.
Out now, Leon's anticipated fifth studio album Happiness Anytime sees him embracing a sun-soaked new sound that combines the sonic warmth of his beloved 2015 debut Coming Home with the adventurous spirit of his Khruangbin collaborations.
Happiness Anytime is unmistakably Leon Bridges: his singular voice, effortless charisma, and melodic instincts transforms his influences into something wholly his own. It's an album built for long days and warm nights and will undoubtedly become the unofficial soundtrack of this summer.
Celebrated for his captivating on-stage presence, Bridges is a rare talent and true entertainer. Live in concert, his timeless voice and effortless charisma take on an entirely new dimension, with performances defined by impeccable musicianship, infectious energy and a genuine sense of joy. Bridges has graced many of the world's most prestigious stages, and over six Australian tours, has progressed from intimate theatres to multiple sold-out Opera House Concert Halls, preeminent arena and outdoor venues, and some of the country's finest wineries.
Over the past months, Leon has been rolling the album out with pop up performances in Paris, Cannes, Los Angeles, Montreux Jazz Festival, London, Chicago and Outside Lands. As he has begun introducing the new music live, Bridges has also unveiled 'Leon Bridges Presents Happiness Anytime' – a reimagined stage production featuring a DJ, horn section, three backing vocalists and Bridges himself out front. Inspired in part by the communal spirit of classic Jamaican dance hall culture, the performances mirror the album's emphasis on movement and dance.
Leon Bridges' new album Happiness Anytime is out now via Columbia Records.
Leon Bridges: The Happiness Anytime Australian Tour, February & March 2027
With special guests 54 Ultra & Surprise Chef^
Presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop
Tickets for all shows on sale now via frontiertouring.com/leonbridges
Thursday 25 February – Sydney Opera House Forecourt | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages) – NEW SHOW – sydneyoperahouse.com
Friday 26 February – Sydney Opera House Forecourt | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages) – SOLD OUT
Sunday 28 February – On the Banks, Cultural Forecourt QPAC | Brisbane QLD (Lic. 18+)** – onthebanks.com.au
Tuesday 2 March – Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre | Fremantle WA (Lic. 18+)*** – NEW SHOW – oztix.com.au
Wednesday 3 March – Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre | Fremantle WA (Lic. 18+)*** – SOLD OUT
Friday 5 March – WOMADelaide Festival | Adelaide SA (Lic. All Ages) – womadelaide.com.au
Saturday 6 March – Royal Botanic Gardens | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages) – SOLD OUT
Sunday 7 March – Royal Botanic Gardens | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages) – NEW SHOW – ticketmaster.com.au
^Surprise Chef playing in Melbourne only
*Frontier Members can access presale tickets for all shows except WOMADelaide Festival
**Minors 15 – 17 years of age are permitted to attend, if accompanied by a responsible adult.
***Minors are permitted to attend if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who is at least 25 years old. Maximum of two minors per parent or legal guardian.
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
Photo Credit: Joshua Kissi
Photo Credit: Joshua Kissi
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