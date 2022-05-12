Lenny Tavarez Among the Most Nominated Artists for Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022

The third Tu Música Urbano Awards recognizes reggaeton's Lenny Tavarez, a Puerto Rican artist, with six nominations for the most important award gala of the genre. These awards celebrate the excellence and talent of the greatest artists in the urban music industry. On this occasion, the gala will take place on the famous "island of enchantment" Puerto Rico, where reggaeton culture was born.

This time Puerto Rican Lenny Tavarez, who is part of the Dímelo Vi record label, holds 6 nominations total. Below are his nomination categories.

- Top Male Artist

- Remix of the Year, for "Ella Remix"

- Collaboration of the Year for "Medallo"

- Top Regional Mexican Urban Song for "Enfermo de Riqueza"

- Album of the Year, New Artist for " Krack Deluxe"

- Video of the Year, New Artist for "Medallo"

"I feel grateful for all the nominations and with all my fans, thank you very much from my heart," added Lenny Tavarez. The third Premios Tu Música Urbano Awards will take place on June 23 and will be broadcast for the first time on Telemundo screens.