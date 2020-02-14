Lennon Stella Reveals North American Headlining Tour Dates

Nashville-based singer, songwriter, actress, and multi-instrumentalist, Lennon Stella releases her new single "Golf on TV" featuring JP Saxe today. The song was written by Lennon, Ruslan Odnoralov, JP Saxe and Simon Wilcox and produced by Ruslan.

Listen below!

In conjunction with her new single, Lennon also announces her North American headlining tour, as well as the title of her debut album, Three. Two. One. The tour will hit 28 cities across North America and see the singer play venues such as RBC Echo Beach in Toronto, Canada on May 26th, Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, NY on June 1st, Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA on June 23rd, and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on July 12th. In addition, she will also play at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this summer. Please see full routing below and click HERE for more info.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21st at 10AM local time. Official pre-sales will start on Tuesday, February 18th at 10AM local time with Lennon's Artist pre-sale. The artist pre-sale code is available to any fan now who signs up for the code for their show on Lennon's tour dates website: https://www.lennonstella.com/tour/

Additional pre-sales will be offered from Spotify, Ticketmaster, Citi, Live Nation, and Local Promoters.

Included with every purchase of a show ticket in the US will be a CD copy of Lennon's upcoming debut album. VIP meet & greet packages will be available in all markets for purchase during this entire period.

Lennon's new single "Golf on TV" featuring JP Saxe is the follow up to her most recent track "Kissing Other People." Click HERE to view the music video!

Lennon Stella first rose to popularity when she was just 12 years old as part of the duo Lennon & Maisy, alongside her younger sister. The pair gained national attention with a cover of Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend". Lennon went on to star in the ABC/CMT smash Nashville as Maddie Conrad for six years. Kickstarting her solo recording career, Lennon debuted with her 2018 Love, me EP which bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard "Heatseekers Albums" chart, that included the single "La Di Da," amassing more than 96 million Spotify streams and counting. Lennon is named among Refinery29's "Young Celebrities to Watch in 2019", Teen Vogue's "16 Musicians You Need to Be Listening to in 2019" and most recently Amazon Music's Artist to Watch for 2020.

2020 TOUR DATES

2/14 Gibson Club Frankfurt, DEU

2/16 Kaufleuten Zürich, CHE

2/17 Gloria Cologne, DEU

2/19 Le Maroquinerie Paris, FRA

2/20 La Madeleine Brussels, BEL

2/22 Melkweg Amsterdam, NLD

2/24 SWG3 Glasgow, GBR

2/25 02 Ritz Manchester Manchester, GBR

2/26 Olympia Theatre Dublin, IRL

2/28 02 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, GBR

2/29 Anson Rooms Bristol, GBR

3/2 02 Shepard's Bush Empire London, GBR

3/3 02 Shepard's Bush Empire London, GBR

5/22 Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY

5/23 Express Live! Columbus, OH

5/24 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

5/26 RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON

5/27 MTELUS Montreal, QC

5/29 House of Blues Boston, MA

5/30 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

6/1 Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

6/3 The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD

6/5 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC

6/6 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

6/7 Iron City Birmingham, AL

6/12 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN

6/16 ACL Live at Moody Theatre Austin, TX

6/17 House of Blues Dallas, TX

6/19 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

6/20 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT

6/23 Hollywood Palladium Hollywood, CA

6/24 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

6/27 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

6/28 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

6/30 Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC

7/3 Winspear Centre Edmonton, AB

7/6 Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MBV

7/7 Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN

7/8 The Sylvee Madison, WI

7/10 The Pageant St. Louis, MO

7/11 House of Blues Chicago, IL

7/12 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN





