Lennon Stella Releases New Single "COMEDY SHOW" from SLEEPING LION

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Lennon Stella has released 'Comedy Show,' the second offering from her upcoming sophomore studio album Sleeping Lion, out October 23 via RECORDS. She has also announced Up Close & Personal show dates in Nashville, New York, Toronto & Los Angeles in October and November.

Lennon Stella wrote 'Comedy Show' with a rare sense of creative freedom, never imagining that anyone else would hear it. That unfiltered approach allowed her to capture the raw, often uncomfortable details of a relationship in real time, turning small, personal moments into something universally recognizable. 'Tell me what is there to laugh about/ Are you seriously stoned right now?,' she sings, serving a snapshot of a moment in a spiraling relationship; the lyrical specificity of a song she wrote, first only for herself, tapping into the loneliness and emotional distance of the relationship.

Stella says, ''Comedy Show' is a really personal and pretty painful song for me. Not necessarily one that felt cathartic to write, or made me feel better after, but one that felt important in the practice of being terribly honest. There is a lot of disappointment, and hurt in this song. I've written from that place many times before, but never so unfiltered.'

Lennon Stella has also announced Up Close & Personal show dates, during which she will bring the elegant and deeply personal songs of Sleeping Lion to life in a stripped-down live setting for the very first time. The shows will kick off in Nashville on October 24 with additional stops in New York City, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Artist presale will begin on Tuesday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local, and general sale will begin on Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. local.

Lennon Stella Presents: Sleeping Lion Up Close & Personal Dates

10/24 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

10/27 - New York, NY @ LPR

10/29 - Toronto, ON @ Paradise Theatre

11/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

Last month, Lennon Stella released a long awaited first track from the album, 'Unforgivable Things.' The song captures the essence of Sleeping Lion; an awakening as Stella explores her own insecurities with empathy and curiosity. 'Unforgivable Things' was released alongside an official music video, which was co-directed by Stella and her collaborator Adam Alonzo.

Sleeping Lion is Lennon Stella's second album, but it feels like an introduction. The title's image of dormant strength aptly summarizes the journey that the 27-year-old indie folk singer-songwriter has been on for six years. After her 2020 full-length Three. Two. One, Stella needed to take a second to get to know herself and reconnect with her love of music. Sleeping Lion is the result of this moment of quiet, which sees Stella returning with a renewed sense of creative freedom and trust in her own instincts.

The album took shape through a deeply personal process, including scrapping an earlier version of the record, and a serendipitous collaboration with lauded Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf, who serves as the producer of the album and helped Lennon reconnect with the raw, earnest music that first inspired her.

The songs on Sleeping Lion revolve around the intricacies of relationships, and Stella is an acute observer. On this collection of tracks, Stella challenged herself to write with as much honesty as possible. She recalls how her longtime co-writer, Simon Wilcox, encouraged her to write without a filter and worry later about reactions from the song's subjects. Ultimately, Sleeping Lion captures an awakening as Stella embraces her own agency and explores her own insecurities with understanding and curiosity.

Photo Credit: Adam Alonzo



Photo Credit: Adam Alonzo

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