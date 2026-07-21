Toronto's Valley to Make Osheaga Debut as Festival Marks 19th Edition

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Toronto indie band VALLEY is set to make their Osheaga debut when the Montreal festival returns to Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 31 to August 2 for its 19th edition. The three-piece group, made up of Rob Laska, Alex Dimauro, and Karah James, has been building a following since forming in 2014, earning a JUNO nomination for their 2024 album Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden and previously opening for acts including Lennon Stella and COIN. This year's festival features an 87-act lineup headlined by Twenty One Pilots, Tate McRae, and Lorde, and was co-founded in 2006 by Nick Farkas, who serves as senior vice president of booking, concerts, and events at Evenko.

For Valley, the booking marks a milestone in a career built steadily since the band formed in Toronto in 2014. Known for pairing catchy melodies with vulnerable, introspective lyrics, the band has built a devoted fan base and real momentum on the road, opening for acts including Lennon Stella and COIN, and earning a JUNO nomination for their 2024 album Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden.

Nick Farkas offers a different perspective as co-founder of Osheaga and senior vice president of booking, concerts, and events at Evenko. Farkas has overseen the festival's growth from a modest 2006 debut into one of North America's most significant music events.

OSHEAGA opens July 31 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, with the full three-day festival running through August 2.

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