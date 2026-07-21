Toronto's Valley to Make Osheaga Debut as Festival Marks 19th Edition
Co-founder Nick Farkas and band members Rob Laska, Alex Dimauro, and Karah James are available for interviews.
Toronto indie band VALLEY is set to make their Osheaga debut when the Montreal festival returns to Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 31 to August 2 for its 19th edition. The three-piece group, made up of Rob Laska, Alex Dimauro, and Karah James, has been building a following since forming in 2014, earning a JUNO nomination for their 2024 album Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden and previously opening for acts including Lennon Stella and COIN. This year's festival features an 87-act lineup headlined by Twenty One Pilots, Tate McRae, and Lorde, and was co-founded in 2006 by Nick Farkas, who serves as senior vice president of booking, concerts, and events at Evenko.
For Valley, the booking marks a milestone in a career built steadily since the band formed in Toronto in 2014. Known for pairing catchy melodies with vulnerable, introspective lyrics, the band has built a devoted fan base and real momentum on the road, opening for acts including Lennon Stella and COIN, and earning a JUNO nomination for their 2024 album Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden.
Nick Farkas offers a different perspective as co-founder of Osheaga and senior vice president of booking, concerts, and events at Evenko. Farkas has overseen the festival's growth from a modest 2006 debut into one of North America's most significant music events.
OSHEAGA opens July 31 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, with the full three-day festival running through August 2.