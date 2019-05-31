Leisure Shares TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING From Debut Album

New Zealand band LEISURE have unveiled new single "Too Much Of A Good Thing," out now via Nettwerk.

The latest single from highly-anticipated second album TWISTER sees the acclaimed five-piece continue to hone their blissed-out pop-rock sound. Drawing on their passion for funk, hip-hop, and R&B, the sun-soaked track arrives just in time for summer.

"'Too Much Of A Good Thing' is one of our favorites from the project. It has an instant strut and knock to the beat, we wanted to make something you could walk into a party with an entourage in slow-motion to,"says LEISURE. "Lyrically it's a song about overindulgence and not knowing when to say no. It's about chasing the instant gratification that is so often promised and promoted in today's modern society and never quite being satisfied with the outcome. It's about the rush of hedonism fading and wanting more from life (and yourself)."

A free form exploration into pop psychedelia, smooth R&B, and big room modern soul music, new albumTWISTER is set to drop on July 26 via Nettwerk. The album is filled with brand new material as well as previous singles "Feeling Free," "Falling," "Easy Way Out," "The Hype/Tied Up" and recent track "On My Mind."

Listen here:

"It's been something like 1000 days since we released our debut album. Admittedly we had no idea what we were making, or how we were making it, the only certainty was that the combination of the creative energies when we were all in a room was a feeling none of us had felt before..." said LEISURE.

The group's latest single release comes just after a massively successful European tour, which included a sold-out London date at Oslo Hackney and a successful debut double appearance at The Great Escape in Brighton.

"Too Much Of A Good Thing" further demonstrates LEISURE's ability to craft a complex yet highly infectious pop tune.

Made up of five independently talented and successful members, they can be summed up as a NZ supergroup, made up of producers & songwriters. LEISURE is an anomaly in the music industry. Their debut track "Got It Bad" crossed the globe with it's funked up, psychedelic blissed out homage to laid-back pleasure. It seems their highly democratic band structure, where everyone can play whichever instrument they like, produced some gold dust. Having amassed over 50 million streams on their 2016 self-titled debut album, which entered at #2 in the NZ charts, they have built a rabid, loyal fan base that has seen their rare live shows sell out and become the stuff of legends. Their music has become a staple in the sync world; they have collaborated with hip-hop star, Goldlink, and have now signed to record label Nettwerk (Vök, Mallrat, Angus & Julia Stone) in Europe and US for their forthcoming second album, due out in 2019.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You