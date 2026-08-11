Anyma to Launch New Label ÆDEN Records With Compilation Debut

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Anyma has launched a new label imprint called ÆDEN Records and announced its debut compilation, ÆDEN: DIGITAL RENAISSANCE VOL. I, set for release in late August. The multidisciplinary artist, DJ and producer is also set to release the compilation's first single, Other Dimension, a collaboration with Brazilian producer Volkoder, this Friday.

Anyma explains: 'Building a community of artists and creatives has always been an important goal for my artistic path. Inspiration and innovation are meant to be shared, and I strongly believe that creatives supporting each other are able to go much further in the search for self-expression, purpose, and legacy.

Past, present, and future come together in this new project. ÆDEN is a space I hope to build with artists, creatives, fans and art lovers. Standing for new ideas, collaboration, and perhaps most importantly experimentation. Exploring how creativity can evolve in this modern world.'

ÆDEN: Digital Renaissance Vol. I will feature music from Anyma along with various artists including Kevin De Vries, Argy, Massano, to name a few. The compilation will serve as a mixtape capturing the vibrant dance culture of summers in Ibiza, where Anyma is currently appearing at his second residency at [UNVRS] following his sold-out season in 2025. The unique immersive experience is designed to fully utilize the power of the hyperclub, where architecture, technology, sound and audience interact in real time to create a direct and conscious connection with the dancefloor. It is that same ethos that will be cultivated with Anyma's new ÆDEN Records imprint, distributed by Interscope/Virgin.

'Other Dimension' will be the first new music from Anyma following 'Bad Angel,' his collab with LISA (BLACKPINK), and 'Beautiful' with Joji, both released earlier this year. 'Bad Angel' has over 48M streams on Spotify alone, while the mind-bending music video is approaching 30 million views on YouTube. LISA, Joji, Swae Lee and Muse's Matt Bellamy all made guest appearances during Anyma's explosive Mainstage headline set at Coachella, where even Madonna was caught effusively dancing. Following the show, Billboard raved, 'ÆDEN functioned as an expansion of the significant world-building Anyma has already accomplished.' In other news, Anyma also recently graced the cover of DJ Mag, and orchestrated music for the second time for Vetements Paris Fashion Week Show. He just played two triumphant shows in London, and will return to the U.S. for the ARC Festival in Chicago on Sept 6th.

Tracklist

1. Anyma — Atoma

2. Argy, 7 Skies — Murda

3. Stylo, Q.U.A.K.E, ELI & DANI — On The Ground

4. Jast — Dancin

5. Kevin De Vries & Platero — Man Like Me

6. Anyma, Volkoder — Other Dimension

7. Massano & Humans Musik — Underground

8. Skuro & Final Request — F*ck The Club

9. PACS & Moonphazes — Shake The Block

10. SLVR — Say Less

11. Colyn — When The Fire Starts To Burn

12. Anyma, 19:26, Baset — Prophecy

13. Goom Gum — March

14. The Prodigy — No Good (Anyma & Stylo Remix)

About Anyma

Anyma is the electronic music and multidisciplinary artist Matteo Milleri, renowned for boundary-defying techno compositions, visuals and live shows. In 2024, Anyma became the first electronic music artist to hold a residency at Sphere Las Vegas, where the meticulously produced Afterlife Presents Anyma 'The End of Genesys' cybernetic opera drew an audience of 200,000 people across 12 dates. Exploring themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence, the show culminated Anyma's Genesys album trilogy featuring Genesys (2023), Genesys II (2024, Afterlife/Interscope), and The End of Genesys (2025), which drew the trilogy to a close in December 2025 with the release of a Deluxe edition. Anyma has recently collaborated with LISA (BLACKPINK), Joji, EJAE (K-Pop Demon Hunters), Sevdaliza, Grimes, Ellie Goulding, FKA twigs, and more, as well as taking on visual creative direction for The Weeknd's 2024 'One Night Only' concert in São Paulo. In 2025, Anyma held a summer residency at the world's first hyperclub [UNVRS] in Ibiza and headlined major festivals including Ultra Miami, Sziget Festival, and Zürich Openair. In the same year, Anyma launched a creative partnership with Oakley, ranked #10 on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list, and soundtracked the Vetements SS26 Paris Fashion Week runway show. He closed out 2025 with a headlining performance and creative direction at the League of Legends World Championship in China, and delivered a sold-out performance at the iconic Pyramids of Giza, where he unveiled his groundbreaking two-part show, 'Quantum Genesys.' Most recently, Anyma kicked off his world tour with a Coachella 2026 headline set premiering his brand-new audiovisual show, 'Anyma presents ÆDEN.' Anyma is currently performing this new show across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America, marking milestones including China's largest-ever electronic headline show in Shanghai and a second summer residency at [UNVRS].

About Volkoder

Born in São Paulo, Volkoder has spent the past two decades developing a sound that has established him as one of Brazil's most consistent house music exports. With recent releases on labels including Diynamic, Black Book Records, Hot Creations and Metamorfosi, as well as performances at Tomorrowland Belgium and more than 10 shows across Ibiza during the 2026 summer season, his debut on ÆDEN Records marks another impactful addition to a catalogue packed with go-to club anthems.

ÆDEN: DIGITAL RENAISSANCE VOL. I will feature contributions from Kevin De Vries, Argy, Massano and other artists, with the compilation described as capturing the dance culture surrounding Anyma's residency at [UNVRS] in Ibiza. The new label imprint will be distributed by Interscope/Virgin. Other Dimension marks Anyma's first new release following his collaborations with LISA of BLACKPINK on Bad Angel and with Joji on Beautiful, both released earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Nicko Guihal - download hi-res



Photo Credit: Nicko Guihal - download hi-res

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