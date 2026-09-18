Photos: Jamie T Releases 'Tallahassee' Single, Announces October Tour Dates

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Jamie T has released 'Tallahassee,' the second single from his forthcoming sixth album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning), out October 9th via Polydor Records. Sampling Canadian folk singer Leif Vollebekk's song of the same name, the introspective and conversational album closer sees Jamie mention some of his favourite artists and icons of the British musical landscape, including Lily Allen, The Streets, Tracy Emin, Paul Heaton (The Beautiful South) and Liam Howlett (The Prodigy). Written in the early hours of 30th June 2023, the day he played Finsbury Park, the song approaches themes of imposter syndrome as he sneers, 'I'm just a plagiarist.'

Photo Credit: - Tom Beard



Ghosts solo run of intimate show dates









To celebrate the release of the album, Jamie T has announced a further run of shows starting 9th October, hitting Dundee, Edinburgh, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Norwich, Kingston, Bristol, Oxford and Southampton. Album and ticket bundles for the solo run of intimate shows are on sale now through participating record stores.

Speaking on the single, he shares:

'I chose to sample Leif's song as it means the world to me. His version has been a constant through some hard personal times in my life, so it felt fitting. I wrote it before an important moment for complete validation for all the years of work I had put in. The song is almost me trying and failing to give myself a pep talk in the mirror before the biggest show of my career

The Rob Thorogood-directed video for 'Tallahassee' follows on from album opener '3310' as the name-checked Ferrari Testarossa is taken for a spin down long winding country roads at sunrise, cut with scenes of Jamie performing in front of the car and an ice cream van, an iconic British seaside scene.

Coming up in December, Jamie T will embark on his Nationwide UK Tour. Kicking off in Birmingham on the 6th (new date added) and 7th December and finishing in Brighton on the 20th, the tour will include a sold-out performance at the recently re-opened and redeveloped Olympia in London on the 11th and 12th (new date added) alongside further stops in Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow (two nights on 15th & 17th) and Manchester. Tickets are available here.

Jamie T's storytelling has been a cornerstone of British culture and national identity since he released his Mercury Prize shortlisted debut album Panic Prevention in 2007 at 18 years old. Coming up next month, he will release his sixth album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) October 9th via Polydor Records. An 11-track collection of former ghosts (of ideas) brought to life during a difficult time in his own life, Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) nods to growing up and leaving youth behind, love, loss and the brittle nostalgia of halcyon indie-era nights. Last month, he released the album opener '3310,' turning the Nokia 'status symbol' and getting pissed on snakebite into poetry sung over athletic guitars.

Since the release of his fifth album, 2022's OCC #1 Album The Theory of Whatever, he played his largest-ever headline show to a sold-out Finsbury Park in 2023, supported by the likes of IDLES and Kojey Radical. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Fred Again on 'Lights Burn Dimmer,' a reimagining of Jamie T's 2023 song 'Hippodrome.' The single arrived timed to a one off show at Alexandra Palace as part of Fred Again's '10 shows in 10 weeks in 10 cities' run.

Jamie T boasts multiple Platinum and Gold albums (Panic Prevention, Kings & Queens, Carry on the Grudge) and singles ('Zombie,' 'Sticks n Stones,' 'Sheila') in the UK and over 800 million global streams. He has collaborated with Damon Albarn / Gorillaz, Lily Allen and The Maccabees, headlined Brixton Academy 8 times and played Glastonbury 4 times, including headlining Woodsies/John Peel stage twice. His debut album Panic Prevention turns 20 next year.

Speaking on the album, Jamie shares:

'Everyone has a part of themselves they keep at arm's length, even from the people they love. 'Ghosts' to me is about seeing that version of yourself for the first time in a long time and trying to hold on to it. This album is me trying to find that again.'

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) Tracklist

1. 3310 (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

2. Cocktail (Written by Jamie T, James Dring & Damon Albarn / Produced by James & Jamie. Additional Keys from Damon)

3. Waist 36 Leg 32 (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

4. All I Wanna See Is Now (Written & Produced by Jamie T & Olly Burden)

5. The Won (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

6. Chelsea Girls (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

7. Ghosts (Cover of The Jam song Ghosts)

8. Crimson & Clover (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

9. Crucible (Written & Produced by Jamie T & Hugo White)

10. Caught Cheating (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

11. Tallahassee (Includes sample of Leif Vollebekk's song Tallahassee. Produced by Jamie, Co-Produced by Hugo White)



Photo Credit: - Tom Beard

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