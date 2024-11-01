Lee Brice Releases New Holiday Single 'Single Bells'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-Platinum Country hitmaker, Lee Brice, is raising a glass to all the folks out there who are alone for the holidays with the release of his latest track, “Single Bells,” available now. Written by Matt Alderman and David Tolliver, and produced by Brice and Ben Glover, “Single Bells” is a cleverly relatable ode to the party of one - filled with soulful piano and a gospel-infused vocal that pulls you in and makes even the loneliest feel a little less alone.

“The holidays are a time for many of us to gather with family and loved ones. It’s truly one of my favorite times of year. When I heard ‘Single Bells’ for the first time it really stopped me and made me think of all those folks out there who may not have the big family get-togethers or maybe missing it this year. This song is my toast to the parties of one and I hope it brings comfort to anyone who needs it this holiday season," Lee Brice says.

No stranger to original holiday music, Brice’s last Christmas themed track, “Santa Claus Was My Uber Driver” is a humorous story inspired by a real-life experience he had one night being picked up from the airport by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Fans can see Lee out on the road for his upcoming You, Me & My Guitar Tour which kicks-off in Wilkes-Barre, PA on January 30th, 2025. During this truly one-of-a-kind tour, Brice takes the audience behind the music as he seamlessly moves across the stage adorned with various guitars and other instruments – each one engrained with a special memory. This truly unique and engaging show takes the audience on a journey with Brice throughout his life in music as he narrates the special relationship and heartwarming stories each instrument holds and performs acoustic versions of his chart-topping hits.

About Lee Brice:

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, and over 4 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards.

One of the most played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You’re Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee’s album, Hey World, has been certified as Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits. Lee kicked off 2024 with an intimate acoustic tour, the Me & My Guitar Tour, and this Spring he released his latest radio single, "Drinkin’ Buddies" with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters. Brice continues rolling out new music with his recently dropped nostalgic summertime track, "Summer of Us" which is available now on all digital platforms.

