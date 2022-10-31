Le Cynge Noir Releases Halloween EP 'Death & Consequences'
‘Death & Consequences’ EP is streaming everywhere now, via Anger Management Records.
To mark this Halloween, LE CYGNE NOIR has released a special seasonal new EP entitled: 'Death & Consequences' (out now, via Anger Management Records).
A harrowing set of songs all about serial killers, the 'Death & Consequences' EP, was written in 2020 during the dark days of lockdown. Finding himself possessed by supernatural forces during that most perverse of periods, Le Cygne Noir was drawn into murky mindsets of some of the world's most notorious criminals. As he remembers:
"I was writing at the piano and kept feeling a tap on the back, I was initially scared to death, I could feel a strange dark force feeding me words which I wrote down' and decided to embrace it and use it. It was all I had. Sometimes inspiration can come from a strange place, and this was quite intense to say the least."
Haunted in turn by a series of deceased mass murderers past, Le Cygne Noir was visited by five spectres who each infiltrated his mind and seeded their inner-most thoughts into the music he was writing. When at last released from their shadowy grip, he found before him four songs of murder, deception, hate and fear, that tell the horrific stories of Ted Bundy, Peter Sutcliffe, Dennis Nilsen and Richard Ramirez.
"The words we 'given to me'. I don't even feel like I wrote them for any of these songs!" Le Cygne Noir confirms. "However I will be claiming 100% publishing rights so f**k you Ted Bundy! After I got used to being poked around, I decided to invite this 'force in' and quite frankly I had a blast hanging out with the most evil people ever imaginable. They seemed quite happy to have their say..."
Initially consigned to the vaults never to be released, in 2022 Le Cygne Noir has decided it's finally time to exorcise his demons. Seeing the light of day well over two years after their conception, they will appear as the 'Death & Consequences' EP this Halloween.
Enlisting a terrifying amount of talent to bring these creations to life, Le Cygne Noir is joined for his latest release by an array of special guest players including Neil Taylor (Tears for Fears/Morrissey), Alex Veale (Tax The Heat), the amazing vocalist Jo Nye, Charlie Jones (The Cult/Goldfrapp), Mikey Sorbello (The Graveltones/La Roux), Mark Gemini Thwaite (Peter Murphy/Gary Numan/The Wonderstuff), Danielle Gulino (Roxy Music), Samson Jatto (Maverick Sabre), Alan Wilson (The Sharks), and saxophonist Dave Colbourne. Recorded at BR Studios, the EP was mixed/produced by Le Cygne Noir.
Steel yourself and take a step into an extraordinary melting pot where Donna Summer meets Ted Bundy under a bloodstained mirrorball... A death disco indeed. A release that's guaranteed to chill and thrill in equal parts, the 'Death & Consequences' EP is streaming everywhere now, via Anger Management Records.
