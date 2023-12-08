Layton Greene Finds Her Prince Charming in New Single 'Cinderella Story'

She is expected to debut her new project in 2024 and shows no signs of slowing down as a distinct voice within the R&B space.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Singer-songwriter Layton Greene, finds happily ever after in her latest single,  “Cinderella Story” out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records.

Layton, who is celebrated for her soul-stirring and authentic lyrics, tells a story of being swept off her feet by the perfect gentleman and seamlessly combines romantic storytelling and melodic rhythm in this captivating new single.

"Cinderella Story" continues to showcase Layton's distinctive vocal prowess and her innate ability to capture the essence of human emotions. Layton penned this enchanting tale four years ago, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teasing her fans with glimpses of the upcoming single since then, Layton has created an anticipation that mirrors the fluttery feelings of a budding connection.

“My supporters have literally been begging for Cinderella Story!” says Layton. “I'm so happy the time is here! It's been a long time coming but I feel it's the perfect time and I'm so excited to see how everyone will receive it!”

With "Cinderella Story" marking her third release this year, following behind infectious grooves, "Something" and “Spin Again”, Layton Greene remains an unstoppable force, captivating audiences and solidifying her presence in the ever-evolving world of contemporary R&B. She is expected to debut her new project in 2024 and shows no signs of slowing down as a distinct voice within the R&B space.

Photo credit: Jamie Crawford-Walker



