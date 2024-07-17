Lava La Rue Shares Focus Track 'Better' ft. Cuco

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lava La Rue has shared their latest single and live video “Better” feat. Mexican-American artist Cuco off their highly anticipated debut album STARFACE out this Friday via Dirty Hit. Previous singles from the album include “Poison Cookie,” “LOVEBITES,” “Humanity,” and “Push N Shuv.” Lava has also announced that they will be headlining two new live dates in Los Angeles and New York this Fall in addition to their support run with Remi Wolf on select dates for the Big Ideas North American tour this September, kicking off on September 10th in Santa Barbara and wrapping in Philadelphia on September 27th - full list of dates below. Tickets on sale now HERE.

On the focus track “Better”, falsetto vocals flit over horns, hand claps, and crisp live drums, adorned with vocals from Mexican-American musician Cuco. The single transports you back in time to the 1970s. Lava reframes the idea of what an alternative album can be. “I approached it in the way I learned through coming up in NiNE8: making it feature-heavy,” they say. “I’ve gone out of my way to get a featured artist that is a part of every continent or culture that influenced my music taste, from alt K-pop in Korea, to psychedelic Chicano music, to the Irish music scene, to my London family.”

STARFACE is a conceptual psychedelic sci-fi romance album centered around the narrative of an eponymous gender-fluid musical space alien sent to planet Earth to study the reasons why humans are so self-destructive. This thematic exploration adds an intriguing layer to the album, promising listeners an immersive experience that goes beyond the boundaries of conventional music storytelling. It’s an expansive indie album, where Lava brings in multiple featured artists from across the globe, blends and bends genres, and co-directs an entire universe of visuals. “Making this album felt like making a movie,” they say. “It felt like I’d assembled a team that I’d wanted to assemble for ages.” STARFACE is not only a concept album but a reintroduction to Lava as an artist. All roads have led them here. With collaborations with the likes of Cuco, tendai, Audrey Nuna, Nine8, Feux, So!YoON!, yunè pinku, and bbsway, Lava even managed to procure a spoken word moment from none other than the iconic Courtney Love, on the album track “Change”.

Lava La Rue's debut LP, STARFACE is undoubtedly set to resonate with a diverse audience and make a significant impact on the music landscape, solidifying their status as an artist to watch in 2024.

STARFACE TRACKLIST

A Star Journey Begins…

Better ft Cuco

Manifestation Manifesto

Push N Shuv

STARFACE’s Descent ft tendai

Aerial Head

Poison Cookie ft Audrey Nuna

Friendship’s Death (1987)

FLUORESCENT / Beyond Space ft NiNE8 & Feux

INTERPLANETARY HOPPIN ft So!YoON!

LOVEBITES

CHANGE

Humanity

Second Hand Sadness ft yunè pinku

Shell Of You

Sandown Beach

Celestial Destiny ft bb sway

STARFACE… Live on EARTH US TOUR

9/30 The Roxy - Los Angeles

10/2 Music Hall of Williamsburg - New York

REMI WOLF BIG IDEAS TOUR DATES

September 10 — Santa Barbara Bowl — Santa Barbara, CA

September 11 — Frost Amphitheater — Stanford, CA

September 13 — Edgefield — Troutdale, OR

September 14 — The Orpheum — Vancouver, BC

September 18 — Palace Theatre — St. Paul, MN

September 19 — Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, IL

September 20 — Royal Oak Music Theatre — Royal Oak, MI

September 22 — Kemba Live (fka Express Live) — Columbus, OH

September 24 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA

September 26 — Stage AE — Pittsburgh, PA

September 27 — The Fillmore Philadelphia — Philadelphia, PA

Photo credit: Claryn Chong

