Laurie Berkner to Headline Great Big Family Play Day in San Diego

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Children's musician Laurie Berkner will headline the first Great Big Family Play Day to be held in San Diego. Berkner will perform a 'Greatest Hits' solo concert on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. outdoors at the South Promenade at Liberty Station, 2850 Roosevelt Road, San Diego, CA.

Celebrating its 11th consecutive year, Great Big Family Play Day continues to stand out as one of the most anticipated family events on the West Coast. Often referred to as 'Coachella for Kids,' the annual event offers new and unique experiences for families with kids of all ages to enjoy.

'I am thrilled to be participating in another Great Big Family Play Day — this time in San Diego!' says Laurie Berkner. 'I love marching, jumping, and dancing with all the families who come to this incredible festival, and I'm very much looking forward to another special day filled with games, joy, and of course, music!'

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning nearly 30 years, including such well-loved hits as 'Victor Vito,' 'Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),' 'Pig On Her Head,' 'We Are The Dinosaurs,' 'Rocketship Run,' 'The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming),' and more recent fan favorites like 'Superhero,' 'Waiting for the Elevator,' and 'Chipmunk at the Gas Pump,' along with catchy new singles like 'Walking with the Penguins' and 'Everyone's Demanding Bananas' from Laurie's new album, Walking With The Penguins. Plus – as a special treat for fans – a few well-loved Laurie Berkner songs that are not often heard at Laurie's full-band concerts!

Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. As a special treat, professional dancer Michelle Esch will join Laurie onstage, enhancing the musical and visual experience by modeling movements that invite even more participation. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

The concert is sponsored by tonies. Fans can join in an hour before showtime for Toniepalooza, featuring activities, giveaways, tonie trading, and more.

About Laurie Berkner

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1.7 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 595 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie 'the gold standard of the children's music world.' As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for nearly 30 years, Laurie has released 18 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin and Nick Jr., appeared regularly on those channels' Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Universal Kids (formerly Sprout TV). She has made multiple appearances on national TV shows such as Today, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Tamron Hall Show, and more.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues. She is prominently featured in the children's music documentary Happy and You Know It, available to stream on HBO Max.

What many people don't know is that Laurie spent years as a preschool music teacher before turning to full-time performing. Laurie's children's music originated directly from her work as the music specialist at Rockefeller University's Child & Family Center, their Infant/Toddler Center, the West Side YMCA, and several other NYC preschools. The children Laurie taught were the inspiration for many of her best-loved songs, and Laurie's early childhood classroom experience has, in fact, informed her music and the choices she has made throughout her career.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie 'the undisputed queen of kindie rock.' The New York Times lauded Laurie as 'the Adele of the preschool crowd.' The Wall Street Journal called Laurie 'one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups.' NPR's All Things Considered declared, 'Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.'

Event Details

WHEN: Saturday, November 7, 2026 - 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: South Promenade at Liberty Station, 2850 Roosevelt Rd., San Diego, CA 92106

TICKETS: Children: $17.85. Adults: $28.52, plus applicable fees.

These Passes include early access to the Great Big Family Play Day event at 9:00 a.m. with in-and-out privileges all day until 5:00 p.m. and access to the Laurie Berkner show at 11:00 a.m. on the Main Stage. Plus exclusive access to limited availability giveaways at the Main Gate. All adults and children 1 year of age+ need a ticket to this event. Tickets are non-refundable within 30 days of the event. This event is rain or shine. Please note that tickets provide entry to the festival lawn, all live entertainment and most activities. All rides are owned, operated, and ticketed by a separate vendor once inside the gate. Food is available for additional purchase at food trucks. This event is rain or shine.

To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.

For more information, visit the Great Big Family Play Day website.

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