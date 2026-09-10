Laurie Berkner to Give Halloween Party Concerts in Concord

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Kids' music performer Laurie Berkner will give two 'Halloween Party Concerts' at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main Street, Concord, NH.

'My favorite way to celebrate Halloween is finally here!' says Laurie Berkner. 'I am so excited to be coming back to Concord, NH, to sing songs for Halloween and march, jump, sing, and dance with all the families there! The best part of my day is looking out into the audience and seeing all the creative costumes the kids (and parents!) are wearing!'

Laurie's Halloween concerts are a mix of Halloween songs and Laurie Berkner hits, including some well-loved songs rarely played at Laurie's shows and songs from her album, A Laurie Berkner Halloween. Laurie will treat little tricksters to songs like 'Halloween Train' and 'Which Witch.' She'll have everyone singing along to 'What Am I Gonna Be (for Halloween)?,' 'Monster Boogie,' and 'I Picked One Pumpkin,' and an array of such Laurie Berkner hits as 'We Are the Dinosaurs,' 'Victor Vito,' 'Chipmunk at the Gas Pump,' 'The Goldfish,' 'Moon Moon Moon,' and 'Pig On Her Head.'

As a special treat, professional dancer Michelle Esch will join Laurie onstage at these shows, enhancing the musical and visual experience by modeling movements that invite even more participation. Kids and grownups alike are encouraged to come in costume, bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads!) and get set for an un-boo-lievably fun time.

About Laurie Berkner

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1.7 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 595 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie 'the gold standard of the children's music world.' As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for nearly 30 years, Laurie has released 18 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin and Nick Jr., appeared regularly on those channels' Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Universal Kids (formerly Sprout TV). She has made multiple appearances on national TV shows such as Today, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Tamron Hall Show, and more.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues. She is prominently featured in the children's music documentary Happy and You Know It, available on HBO Max.

What many people don't know is that Laurie spent years as a preschool music teacher before turning to full-time performing. Laurie's children's music originated directly from her work as the music specialist at Rockefeller University's Child & Family Center, their Infant/Toddler Center, the West Side YMCA, and several other NYC preschools. The children Laurie taught were the inspiration for many of her best-loved songs, and Laurie's early childhood classroom experience has, in fact, informed her music and the choices she has made throughout her career.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie 'the undisputed queen of kindie rock.' The New York Times lauded Laurie as 'the Adele of the preschool crowd.' The Wall Street Journal called Laurie 'one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups.' NPR's All Things Considered declared, 'Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.'

Event Details

WHEN: Two shows: 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2026.

WHERE: Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main Street, Concord, NH 03301

TICKETS: General admission: $28 - $38, plus applicable fees. VIP tickets $78*, plus applicable fees. A limited number of $78 VIP tickets are available.

*VIP tickets include after-show Meet and Greet plus photo opportunity with Laurie.

A $1 donation from the sale of every ticket will be made to the New Hampshire Children's Trust, which works to ensure that kids across the Granite State grow up in safe, nurturing environments. This collaboration is supported by Twinkle Arts for Good.

Tickets are available via the Capitol Center for the Arts website.

INFORMATION: Call 603-225-1111.

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