Laurie Berkner to Release New EP I GOT INVITED

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Laurie Berkner, known widely as the 'Queen of Kids' Music,' is releasing a new EP titled I Got Invited on September 4, 2026. The release comes on the heels of her 18th album, WALKING WITH THE PENGUINS, and features a new set of original songs described as encouraging imagination, movement, and singing along.

'I'm so excited to be releasing I Got Invited,' says Laurie Berkner. 'This group of songs was so much fun to write, and they came to me while I imagined the magical land of Juniper Fields, where Harry the Chipmunk was going on a treasure hunt. While these new songs helped bring that world to life, they also very much stand alone as a compilation of fun, interactive, and sometimes touching songs that the whole family can sing along to. I can't wait for my fans to hear it!'

The magical land of Juniper Fields was the setting for two of Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series that Laurie created for Audible Studios. Looking ahead to 2027, Laurie plans to produce an entire album of music and stories set in Juniper Fields. With the Working Title, Harry The Chipmunk's Treasure Hunt, this album will include songs from I Got Invited along with an array of other Laurie Berkner original hits like 'Chipmunk At The Gas Pump' and 'Everyone's Demanding Bananas.'

I Got Invited will be available for digital download on iTunes and Amazon Digital.

I Got Invited Highlights

The rhythmic 'I Got Invited' encourages kids to jump for joy and describes the excitement of getting a letter in the mail.

Click click! 'Take A Picture' allows kids to imagine they are photographers right along with Laurie.

The catchy 'Running Out Of Time' gives kids permission to run as fast as they can!

EP Details

I Got Invited

Release date: September 4, 2026

For ages 0 – 8

Label: Two Tomatoes Records

SRP: $5.99

Run time: 16 minutes

Tracklist

1. I Got Invited

2. Who

3. Top Of The Hillside

4. Running Out Of Time

5. Take A Picture

6. When I'm With You I'm Home

7. Amusement Park

8. I Got Invited (Reprise)

Laurie Berkner Performance Highlights September 2026 - May 2027

September 13 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

September 19 - New York, NY - Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture

September 20 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts Center

October 3 - Rochester, NY - The Theatre at Innovation Square

October 4 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

October 24 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

November 7 - San Diego, CA - Great Big Family Play Day, Liberty Station

November 8 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

November 21 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Community Theatre

December 12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

December 13 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

January 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

February 6 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

February 7 - Marion, OH - Marion Palace Theatre

February 13 - Manassas, VA - Hylton Performing Arts Center

February 28 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre Center

May 15 - Scottsdale, AZ - Chandler Center

About Laurie Berkner

Quadruple platinum artist Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, L.L.C. With more than 1.7 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 595 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide. Business Insider dubbed Laurie 'the gold standard of the children's world.' As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for nearly 30 years, Laurie has released 18 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin and Nick Jr., appeared regularly on those channels' Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Universal Kids (formerly Sprout TV). She has made multiple appearances on such national TV shows as Today, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Tamron Hall Show, and more.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios. She has written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children's Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie maintains a busy nationwide touring schedule, both solo and with The Laurie Berkner Band, and has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues. She is prominently featured in the children's music documentary Happy and You Know It, available to stream on HBO Max.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie 'the undisputed queen of kindie rock.' The New York Times dubbed her 'the Adele of the preschool crowd.' The Wall Street Journal called Laurie 'one of the most popular children's performers in America … her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grownups.' NPR's All Things Considered declared, 'Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.'

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