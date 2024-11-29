Lauren Mia Shares 'Halcyon' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-disciplinary musician and producer Lauren Mia continues her meteoric rise with her Armada Music debut single "Halcyon", out November 29th on Armada Electronic Elements. Inspired by Berlin's club culture and the resurgence of 90s rave aesthetics, the track showcases Lauren's ability to honor dance music's roots while crafting a distinctly modern sound. The release also serves as a preview of her forthcoming record label of the same name, set to launch in early 2025.

Drawing from the raw synthesis and straightforward compositions of 90s electronic music, "Halcyon" emerged from Lauren's time in Berlin earlier this year. "During that era, raw synthesis and straightforward compositions emphasized the journey and experience of sound," shares Lauren Mia. "I found it fascinating to hear these old-school trends resurfacing in the clubs and resonating with younger generations, which motivated me to infuse my own perspective into this revival. As a female electronic music producer and DJ, I aim to celebrate and reimagine the timeless spirit of that vibrant musical landscape with 'Halcyon'."

The release of "Halcyon" follows an incredibly productive period for Lauren Mia. Recent months have seen her make her Insomniac Records debut with "Freedom" via their Interstellar Recordings imprint, deliver remixes for Moritz Hofbauer's "Oneironaut" on Boris Brejcha's Fckng Serious label as well as German progressive house producer Pretty Pink's "Euphoria", and release her independent 'Spectral Reverie' EP this spring. This string of releases builds on the momentum of her late-2023 debut album ‘RE:BIRTH’ and its subsequent 10-track remix compilation featuring reimaginings from Alfa Romero, Aalson, SKALA, Anakim, Binaryh, Fat Cosmoe, Clawz SG and more.

Lauren Mia's momentum extends beyond the studio, with 2024 marking another year delivering her divine femininity to dance floors around the world. Her global itinerary has included shows at prestigious venues such as Brooklyn Mirage/Avant Gardner, Hi Ibiza, and Soho Garden. Festival appearances at Zamna, About You Pangea, and Magic Break have further expanded her international presence. Following multiple tours across India, Europe, and the United States, Lauren continues her ambitious schedule with most recent dates in Australasia across November.



Lauren Mia began her journey with music production in 2016, quickly establishing herself as an up-and-comer to watch in genres such as progressive house and melodic techno. The delivery of her debut album ‘RE:BIRTH’ in late 2023 was the culmination of what was already an impressive career. Prior to the album's release, Lauren travelled the world, bringing her divine feminine energy to stages at Tomorrowland, Steelyard, CRSSD Day One Festival, Day of the Deadmau5, and countless others in cities worldwide. She has performed alongside top talent in her field, including Adriatique, Mind Against, Kaskade, Stephan Bozdin, Agents Of Time, Fideles, AE:THER, Franky Wah, Cristoph, ADANA TWINS, Deadmau5, Adam Sellouk, Jeremy Olander, Sainte Vie, and more.



As Lauren Mia continues to expand her influence in electronic music, "Halcyon" represents both her debut on a major label and a preview of her next chapter as she prepares to launch the label. Her trajectory to date exemplifies technical expertise in her craft, as well as a forward-thinking, next-generation approach to production. With each release and performance, she brings her divine feminine energy to the forefront of electronic music, challenging conventions and inspiring a new generation of artists.

Comments